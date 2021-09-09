Seems the media think it’s funny when Republicans get hurt.

Just yesterday, one of the as*-nuggets who cofounded The Lincoln Project joked about Rand Paul getting beaten up by his neighbor. Forget that Rand actually was very hurt and lost part of a lung from that attack, but HAHA, it’s funny when someone they politically disagree with gets injured.

To be fair, if it was just the troglodytes at The Lincoln Project being obnoxious we likely wouldn’t pay them any mind (honestly, if they AREN’T being obnoxious that’s way more newsworthy), but this has been a ‘running joke’ in the media and on social media since it happened.

John Ekdahl’s thread explains this in a far better way:

“I understand why somebody beat a sitting US Senator and put him in a hospital”

This is basically a running joke on the left, and has been for a long time. And it’s just excused, by Twitter, journalists and the media. Why? — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 9, 2021

If some Democrat had been beaten as badly by his neighbor and Republicans joked about it we’d get lectured about right-wing violence.

Sort of like we are anyway:

We are always having a “national conversation” about “right-wing violence” but everyone in the media either laughs about it or straight-up memory holes it when it happens to Republicans. Rand Paul lost part of his lung. Scalise, among others, almost died. — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 9, 2021

This. ^

These were both, clearly and directly, targeted political violence. No one even disputes this. And yet… no discussions on left-wing political violence. The media never demanded that. — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 9, 2021

The Left talks about punching Nazis and conveniently believe anyone they disagree with is a Nazi.

But you know, the right-wing is the violent one.

If, take your pick, let’s choose Dick Durbin for lack of a perfect analogous example, was beaten in his driveway by a right-winger for political reasons and he lost part of his lung, would we allow this casual “he got what he deserved” attitude? And would journalist shrug? C’mon. — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 9, 2021

Gawd no.

The media would cover it for weeks, maybe months, and then use it to vilify any and every Republican they could.

If a Trump supporter shot up baseball field full of Democrat members of Congress and almost killed one of them, would the media have forgotten about it so quickly? Or ever? — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 9, 2021

We’d STILL be hearing about it if a Trump supporter did what that Bernie supporter did.

Yup.

This is why no one trusts journalists. People remember this stuff. — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 9, 2021

And oh hey, by the way, leftist are currently organizing a "direct action" plan to personally target Brett Kavanaugh's private residence where his family lives. Try, just try, to imagine how the media would treat pro-lifers targeting Ginsburg's house. — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 9, 2021

We’re sure their rationale is ‘Kavanaugh has it coming.’

(of course that never happened) — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 9, 2021

Of course.

***

