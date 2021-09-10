What the …

You know what would be unconstitutional? The government injecting something inside you and then forcing you to incubate it for nine months against your will. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 10, 2021

Is Elie saying it would be unconstitutional for the government to impregnate people? We are pretty sure he’s trying to draw some sort of connection between forced vaccinations being unconstitutional to restricting abortion but … this is just a hot mess.

And quite frankly, a horrible visual.

When the government inseminates you, let us know. — Trek Kat (@Syfykitteh) September 10, 2021

You know what would be unconstitutional? The government forcing you to marry a Chinchilla and dye your skin purple. — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) September 10, 2021

Freakin’ Chinchillas!

But the government doesn't do the injecting in that scenario, and the one being injected is a willing participant on most cases. But other than that.https://t.co/ftnSES7YqM — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 10, 2021

Your parents didn't have "the talk" with you, did they? — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 10, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wait, you mean the government doesn’t inseminate women against their will?

Huh, who knew?

Of course. Now having sex is quite a different thing, which you may not be aware of. Do you know what sexual intercourse is? Unless you are kinky, the government is not involved. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 10, 2021

*la la la la la la covering our ears la la la la la*

Are the government injections in the room with you now? Can you point to them? — Casanova Frankenstein (@thdivewhisperer) September 10, 2021

Annnd we’re dead now.

Thanks.

Is this level of overt stupidity something that you were born with, or did you have to work at it? — G (@justthatG_uy) September 10, 2021

This level of stupidity DEFINITELY takes work.

What government is injecting something into you and forcing you to incubate it. 🤡 — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) September 10, 2021

to be fair, I don't think Hunter Biden technically counts as "the government" That's really more his dad's thing — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 10, 2021

Ok, that’s it.

We’re done here.

Drawing the line at Hunter Biden impregnating anyone … else.

***

