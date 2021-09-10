We would just like to take a moment to remind you all of the time Chris Cillizza insisted journalists ‘don’t pick a side.’

Clearly, he does.

And he knows we know he does.

We just like poking him with his hypocrisy over and over and over again.

I don't know how else to express this: I am mad as hell and so sick of people who won't take a damn vaccine that is 90%+ effective. I am so angry that their selfishness and unwillingness to follow science endangers my 9 year old son who can't be vaccinated yet. That's it. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 9, 2021

Calm yer t*ts, Chris.

Biden is going to be a good daddy and force people to get vaccinated or take a test every week …

So many eyerolls.

You can guess how this tweet went over on the Twittersphere.

Not a ton of sympathy.

Have fun making your kid wear three masks and a face shield until he's 30 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 10, 2021

IT’S THE ONLY WAY HE’LL BE SAFE YOU KNOW.

The vaccine does not stop the virus. Vaccinated people can spread the virus. If you are vaccinated and are this mad at the unvaccinated, why are you not furious that it turns out the vaccine that was supposed to stop the virus… does not actually do that! — Ginny (@ginkates) September 10, 2021

So is he damn mad about the vaccine not stopping the transmission or just mad?

There, there, Cillizza. Everything's gonna be alright. Oh who am I kidding? Of course the entire world is doomed by people who choose not to put something in their bodies because you think they should. Good thing this is still America (most places, anyway). — RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) September 10, 2021

For now yes, it is still America in most places.

Just wear your mask, Chris. You'll be fine. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) September 9, 2021

Just mask up, pal.

Mask him up, Chris. We're told repeatedly that masks work! And he would be doing his part for his fellow prol— uh, Americans! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 9, 2021

MASKING IS THE ONLY WAY TO SHOW YOU CAAAAAARE.

I’m absolutely sick of liberals trying to tell me what to do. Stay the fook out of my life. — Maria (@mliz77) September 9, 2021

Where is Chris taking his kid? The post office? — Jodi (@APLMom) September 10, 2021

You live in DC. The “unvaccinated” around you are poor black people. And we all know you don’t hang out with any of them. https://t.co/TxuadV84ig — RBe (@RBPundit) September 10, 2021

Ouch.

Seek help. — Phineas "Kiley for CA Gov" Fahrquar (@irishspy) September 10, 2021

Too late for that.

***

