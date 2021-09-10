If you’ve spent any time on social media today, you’ve seen an endless onslaught of talking heads, media types, and Lefty influencers babbling about how the unvaccinated should PAY and they are horrible people ruining their LIVES and that Biden didn’t have any choice but to make them get the shot.

Yeah, it’s been a real sh*tshow … more so than usual.

Ben Shapiro has it all figured out though:

Stop being angry at your family, friends, and neighbors and start laying the blame on those who are really doing this to everyone. Government. Public Health.

Bureaucrats.

It’s not your cousin Jon who refused the shot because he has an allergy.

Think!

Then we’d know they are REALLY serious about the virus, right?

You’d think?

Fair.

Biden wants us fighting … ask yourselves why.

***

