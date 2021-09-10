If you’ve spent any time on social media today, you’ve seen an endless onslaught of talking heads, media types, and Lefty influencers babbling about how the unvaccinated should PAY and they are horrible people ruining their LIVES and that Biden didn’t have any choice but to make them get the shot.

Yeah, it’s been a real sh*tshow … more so than usual.

Ben Shapiro has it all figured out though:

Joe Biden wants you to be so enraged at the unvaccinated that you're willing to grant the federal government total power to go after them. Perhaps if you're angry about lockdowns and mandates, you should be angry at the people actually implementing them. Like Joe Biden. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 10, 2021

Stop being angry at your family, friends, and neighbors and start laying the blame on those who are really doing this to everyone. Government. Public Health.

Bureaucrats.

It’s not your cousin Jon who refused the shot because he has an allergy.

Think!

Then we’d know they are REALLY serious about the virus, right?

IF their vaccine WORKED, then there would be no threat to the vaccinated. — THERE'SALWAYSHOPE (@photosbymarc3) September 10, 2021

You’d think?

How can I be angry at Biden? The senile old codger doesn't even know what day of the week it is. — BTME (@btme87) September 10, 2021

Fair.

Biden wants us fighting … ask yourselves why.

***

