Someone seems upset.

It’s the 20-year-anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on American soil EVER, Joe, maybe don’t exploit the dead to whine about Americans putting up signs that say, F Biden. Maybe don’t make the day about YOU.

At least that’s what we think he’s talking about? To be honest, we just hear a lot of word salad but Jewish Deplorable’s ‘transcript’ helps some.

Watch:

Biden on what he’s thinking about on 9/11: “What would the people who died be thinking? They think it makes sense to be doing this kinda thing where you ride down the street and see a sign that says ‘F so-and-so’?” pic.twitter.com/gbOPWrxajd — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 12, 2021

Poor Biden. He has a sad.

Not for the Americans he’s supposed to be honoring though.

No no.

He has a sad for himself.

‘The people who died’ would probably be wondering how the Hell we elected this guy …

I legit can’t even understand him with the stupid mask. Is he vaxed? Take it off & live like it. — Stacey – FEMA Camp Region 4 (@ScotsFyre) September 12, 2021

Right? Why he is wearing a mask if he’s outside AND vaccinated? This is just weird.

Is there anything he doesn’t try to make about himself? — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) September 12, 2021

Noooope.

F Biden is a meme now. It’s over for him. — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) September 12, 2021

We can only hope.

Asked what he’s thinking. He deflects to what the dead would be thinking – because what Joe is really thinking is about the signs that say F BIDEN. So on 9-11 ole Joe is thinking about himself !!!! — GuidedByGeorge (@GuidedbyGeorge) September 12, 2021

It’s getting to him. He is seeing the signs and hearing the chants. #Glorious pic.twitter.com/hwtr5abpPT — Stand Your Ground (@MaryForbes14) September 12, 2021

They're probably be thinking where do I get my sign? — str8thinker/ Dr. Nickster (@str8thinker) September 12, 2021

Heh.

Hey, ask a stupid question …

What a demented imbecile. pic.twitter.com/CECrE7H9cg — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) September 12, 2021

I wish he had spoke and everyone in the crowd would have just looked at their watches the entire time. — Kelly Miller (@kellysue07) September 12, 2021

Would be fitting.

Despite being very close to the action all these years he thinks it's largely a ceremonial role and he should be heralded like royalty. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) September 12, 2021

Himself. He’s thinking about himself. — Cheezemonger (@somebodyswatch7) September 12, 2021

I thought that my english was not good enough to understand what he was saying but I realize it has just no sense! — Reybaz (@Reybaz3) September 12, 2021

C’mon man! Those purple donkeys eating ice cream in Venezuela riding a pancake need you to watch golfing leprechauns!

Could be a Biden transcript, eh?

***

Related:

‘This guy doesn’t take responsibility for ANYTHING’: Gov. DeSantis comes out SWINGING at Biden and his BS vaccine mandate and DAMN (watch)

Angry at the WRONG PEOPLE: Ben Shapiro explains why Biden is REALLY vilifying the unvaccinated and BOOM

‘RESIGN’! After Biden orders nationwide vaxx mandate, CDC Dir. Rochelle Walensky REKT for July tweet promising no mandate