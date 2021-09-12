Is Tulsi Gabbard the only one on the ‘Left’ who hasn’t completely lost their minds?

We’re starting to think so.

Let us #NeverForget that it was the Islamist ideology which inspired the terrorist attacks and declaration of war against America on 9/11. And it is this Islamist ideology that continues to fuel terrorist attacks around the world and … — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 11, 2021

Wait, you mean it wasn’t America’s fault that a bunch of terrorists attacked innocent Americans on our own soil? Gosh, the way the Left behaves on the anniversary of 9/11 you’d think our skirt was too short or something.

Who knew?

Oh, that’s right, every sane person living in America.

Tulsi continued:

… is the foundation for so-called “Islamic” countries like Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, and Saudi Arabia’s discriminatory policies against Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, Atheists, etc. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 11, 2021

This.

Yup.

Truth.

It’s not evil capitalism you troglodytes.

And you know she got way too honest because said troglodytes lost their minds:

Tulsi Gabbard continues her march to the right for cash and powerhttps://t.co/sgESKI4WNE — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) September 11, 2021

Huh?

I am so glad I never fell for your fake progressive cred. Can't you just go away and get a gig on Fox News? Hawaii's 2nd congressional district is so much better with Kai Kahele as my US Rep. — HawaiiDelilah™ — Give me my vaccine booster — (@HawaiiDelilah) September 12, 2021

Yet AlQaida’s declaration of war specifically mentioned US aggressions including War crimes and sanctionne in Iraq Support for the genocide of Palestinians The provocation of stationing of US troops in the Holy land 9/11 was a militant political reaction to US policies. — Richard Harris (@HarrisRichard77) September 11, 2021

BUT AMERICA BAD.

Let us #NeverForget that it was Christian ideology which inspired the crusades and declaration of war against indigenous people in many lands. And it is this Christian ideology that continues to fuel domestic terrorism around the world. — Dave Matt (@davematt88) September 12, 2021

Holy crap.

This is going to go viral and not for the right reasons — mumbo (@rightwerk) September 11, 2021

Let us #NeverForget that it was Trump’s ideology & rhetoric that inspired the terrorist attack & declarations of Civil war against America on 1/6. And it is this Trump ideology that continues to fuel domestic terrorist attacks within America today. Fixed your religious bigotry. pic.twitter.com/wnZSJ3dfuJ — Trinity (@TrinityResists) September 11, 2021

Sweet baby corn.

Let us forget Putin's girl, Tulsi Gabbard entirely. Putin has selected Kristi Noem to replace Gabbard. — Mark Kitterman (@kanesays23) September 12, 2021

Putin’s girl?

Really?

We must remember the people who lost their lives on 9/11 and feel for their families. Comparing extremists with an ideology shows your hatred and prejudice towards a community. This is not correct. — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) September 12, 2021

Not when it’s literally what happened.

*shrug*

Ah yes, the long standing American tradition of generalizing a whole group of people because of the actions of a few extremists — ehjackhughlatohr (@Angel50604715) September 11, 2021

Probably not bright enough to see the irony of his or her (wouldn’t want to misgender them) own tweet.

“ThEy haTe uS foR ouR FreEdOM” — DMENNA84 (@danato84) September 11, 2021

They do.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

LOL-YES! It’s a THING now: Thread shows multiple college football crowds (and more) chanting ‘F**K JOE BIDEN’ a

And BOOM: Robert O’Neill — Navy SEAL who shot bin Laden — DROPS Biden with 1 MERCILESS tweet after seeing him BOOED at 9/11 Memorial (watch)

Awww, someone has a SAD: When asked what he’s thinking about on 9/11, Biden exploits the dead to whine about ‘F Biden’ signs