The future of America right here, folks.

We love it.

Heh.

So I guess this is become a regular thing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ALeq9Dkulf — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 12, 2021

Pretty sure it’s not a good thing when, ‘F**K JOE BIDEN’ becomes a catchphrase, Democrats.

Just sayin’.

But wait … here’s another!

The honesty of American youth.

And there’s more.

Thousands and thousands of people getting along and chanting together.

HA HA HA HA

Roll Tide.

“WE WANT TRUMP” chants are breaking out right now at the Holyfield fight — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 12, 2021

Awww, that’s sweet.

And now “FUCK JOE BIDEN” chants are echoing in the arena — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 12, 2021

OUCH.

ROFL!!!

So much for that narrative pushing the sweet old Uncle Joe type, right Democrats?

Fuck Joe Biden is becoming our national catchphrase. Say it loud, I say it proud,#FuckJoeBiden pic.twitter.com/JL8PH7Lrub — Uncensored USA 🇺🇸 (@CarlosSimancas) September 12, 2021

Seeing a trend here, Team Biden.

Have fun with that.

We certainly are.

***

Related:

And BOOM: Robert O’Neill — Navy SEAL who shot bin Laden — DROPS Biden with 1 MERCILESS tweet after seeing him BOOED at 9/11 Memorial (watch)

Awww, someone has a SAD: When asked what he’s thinking about on 9/11, Biden exploits the dead to whine about ‘F Biden’ signs

‘This guy doesn’t take responsibility for ANYTHING’: Gov. DeSantis comes out SWINGING at Biden and his BS vaccine mandate and DAMN (watch)