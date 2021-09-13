This seems like a pretty big deal, right?

Hey, we don’t pretend to be experts in any of this but if this is real …

Ummm yikes.

Watch.

SHOCK VIDEO: Senior doctors and a marketing director at in North Carolina discussed inflating COVID-19 numbers by counting recovered patients as active COVID patients. "We need to be… more scary to the public… If you don't get vaccinated, you know you're going to die." pic.twitter.com/66CcIsVR4B — National File (@NationalFile) September 10, 2021

‘Maybe we need to completely be more scary to the public. How do you include those post-covid numbers in the number of people in the hospital?’

‘If you don’t get vaccinated you know you’re going to die.’

Wow. Inflating COVID numbers to scare people. Seems shady, eh?

We especially like the guy who wanted to talk offline about getting those inflated numbers up to marketing.

Awful. Shameful.

Run it up to marketing. — Not OG Odel Roo (@ScottYo04098556) September 11, 2021

Let me run that up to marketing they have a whole marketing group to do the best job of lying to the public…😡😠 — Ralph S (@RalphS93668013) September 11, 2021

You should not need to do that if it’s a pandemic — Deep Cut Eos (@stauffelbaker) September 12, 2021

First pandemic we’ve ever seen that needed ‘marketing’ to sell it.

Marketing…. Hospitals should not be in the business of marketing anything. #freedomfirst — Mrs. M (@4FreedomLioness) September 12, 2021

Does seem a bit out of place.

***

Related:

‘Black employees will be most likely to be fired’: Detailed thread from psychologist explains how RACIST Biden’s vaccine mandate really is

‘Why NOT change? Why not put a stake in the heart of EVIL?’ Rose McGowan goes off in speech pushing to #RecallNewsom and damn (watch)

‘Yeah, he SUCKS’: David Frum tweeting SMUG thread mocking ‘civil disobedience’ over vaccine mandate does NOT go well for him, like at all