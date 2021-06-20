We don’t have much to say here other than … wow.

If this is legit and nobody helped her write this … double wow.

You’ve got to check out this 9 year old elementary school girl SMOKE THE SCHOOL BOARD😲! You know it’s bad when kids have morals and call you a lier, TO YOUR FACE😳. You go girl👊 pic.twitter.com/36Tl96h9s0 — Late Night with Bobby D (@LateNightBobbyD) June 18, 2021

Wowza even.

This young lady does NOT want politics at school, and we hardly blame her.

OMG this little girl totally ROCKED THEIR WORLD!!! — Deplorable Pet Lover redux (@petluver4Trump) June 19, 2021

Very smart young girl. Wtg kiddo! — AbsolutelyWoman (@absolutelywoman) June 18, 2021

OMG I love her. Her parents must be so proud. — NotYourMom (@yeshuaislord3) June 18, 2021

If this is legit?

Yesssssss indeed.

***

Related:

‘It needs to STOP’: Brit Hume calls out Big Tech in a BIG way with article about the Internet censoring SCIENCE … to hurt Trump

WOW: A very defensive Joy Reid tweets something pretty damn racist when SNAPPING at Christopher Rufo for challenging her to CRT debate (again)

‘A*SCLOWN’ Chris Hahn’s BS apology for pushing divisive, hate-crime conspiracy-filled narrative around Wilton Manors does NOT go well

While the Left trends crazy hate crime conspiracies with #DeathSantis about Wilton Manors Pride parade accident FACTS debunk them in real-time