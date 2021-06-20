What happened at the Wilton Manors Pride parade looks to be a tragic accident. Not a hate crime.

We know, our pals on the Left REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY wanted this to be some backwoods, Trump-supporting redneck who shouted ‘YEEEHAW’ as he drove through but no. Oh, and you guys, some people are even claiming they were aiming for Debbie Wasserman Schulz … who was like two blocks away.

Even their mayor got involved:

America is so hateful that people are literally creating hate crimes out of thin air.

Take a look:

From Local 10:

One man was killed and another injured when they were run over by a pickup truck as the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors was just getting started Saturday night.

The white pickup truck was lined up with other floats when it accelerated and ran over two men standing by to take part in the parade around 7 p.m. on Wilton Drive near 16th Street, as Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa witnessed.

Police took the man who was driving the truck into custody and were questioning him. He was wearing a Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus t-shirt.

Justin Knight, the chorus’ president, said through a spokesman that chorus members were the ones injured and that the driver was “part of the Chorus family.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic accident that occurred when the Stonewall Pride Parade was just getting started,” Knight said in a statement. “Our fellow Chorus members were those injured and the driver was also a part of the Chorus family. To my knowledge, this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community. We anticipate more details to follow and ask for the community’s love and support.”

A tragic, horrible accident.

Trending

But that didn’t stop the Left from trending #DeathSantis and making up stories about evil WHITE DUDES who wanted to run Debbie Wasserman-Schulz over and MISSED.

If only we were making that up.

Peeps are seriously more and more cray these days.

What he said.

You’d think buuuuut here we are.

And Henry ain’t kiddin’.

Look at this mess (and keep in mind, the president of the chorus group piece of the story broke LAST NIGHT):

See what we mean?

The story is LITERALLY ON THE TREND, it seriously looks like a horrible accident … but these folks won’t let the facts get in the way of their narrative.

We know that, don’t we?

Yup, we can’t even.

