What happened at the Wilton Manors Pride parade looks to be a tragic accident. Not a hate crime.

We know, our pals on the Left REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY wanted this to be some backwoods, Trump-supporting redneck who shouted ‘YEEEHAW’ as he drove through but no. Oh, and you guys, some people are even claiming they were aiming for Debbie Wasserman Schulz … who was like two blocks away.

Even their mayor got involved:

America is so hateful that people are literally creating hate crimes out of thin air.

Take a look:

UPDATE: Driver and victims of Pride parade crash were all part of Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus. Chorus president doesn't believe it was an attack. https://t.co/wB6LPBJ0ND — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 20, 2021

From Local 10:

One man was killed and another injured when they were run over by a pickup truck as the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors was just getting started Saturday night. The white pickup truck was lined up with other floats when it accelerated and ran over two men standing by to take part in the parade around 7 p.m. on Wilton Drive near 16th Street, as Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa witnessed. Police took the man who was driving the truck into custody and were questioning him. He was wearing a Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus t-shirt. Justin Knight, the chorus’ president, said through a spokesman that chorus members were the ones injured and that the driver was “part of the Chorus family.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic accident that occurred when the Stonewall Pride Parade was just getting started,” Knight said in a statement. “Our fellow Chorus members were those injured and the driver was also a part of the Chorus family. To my knowledge, this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community. We anticipate more details to follow and ask for the community’s love and support.”

A tragic, horrible accident.

#JUST #IN @NBC6 The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus released a statement saying the victims and the driver at the #WiltonManors Pride parade crash are members of the chorus family. They said the incident was not an attack: pic.twitter.com/w1UDBaK4Eo — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosNBC6) June 20, 2021

But that didn’t stop the Left from trending #DeathSantis and making up stories about evil WHITE DUDES who wanted to run Debbie Wasserman-Schulz over and MISSED.

If only we were making that up.

Peeps are seriously more and more cray these days.

Evidence is increasing — including a public apology from the local Gay Men’s Chorus — that the truck that drove into a crowd at Wilton Manors Pride was a tragic accident. Seeing politicians and LGBTQ advocacy groups jump to conclusions deserves scrutiny. We need to be better. — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) June 20, 2021

What he said.

You’d think they’d learn not to leap to stupid conclusions before they have any information. It’s the Covington kids and Jussie Smollett stories all over again. 🤦‍♂️ — LoneWolf907 (@LoneWolf907) June 20, 2021

You’d think buuuuut here we are.

The lie is still spreading. This is no mistake. The people spreading this lie are hurting the country and putting a monkey on someone's back that we all know is very hard to get off. — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) June 20, 2021

And Henry ain’t kiddin’.

Look at this mess (and keep in mind, the president of the chorus group piece of the story broke LAST NIGHT):

I wonder where they got this idea from? This is what you get when you make up laws justifying driving your car through a group of people (demonstrators). #DeathSantis is as guilty as the person who drove the truck through the crowd. #RemoveRon https://t.co/efbnDN8W6v — LolaLover69 (@BronxBoricua5) June 20, 2021

This rests solely on #DeathSantis It is time for the FL legislators and constituents to stand up against corruption & charge @GovRonDeSantis with criminal negligent murder immediately. #ImpeachDeSantis #RemoveRon @RemoveRon @ron_begone RT — Lalajerzeegrl (@livfreely211) June 20, 2021

The story is LITERALLY ON THE TREND, it seriously looks like a horrible accident … but these folks won’t let the facts get in the way of their narrative.

