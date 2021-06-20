As Twitchy readers know, Christopher Rufo has been challenging Joy Reid to debate him on CRT for weeks now. And as you all also know, she keeps ignoring him on this point. Granted, she was ok talking smack about him on her show … but never really addressed his challenge.

Until yesterday.

This is a weirdly aggressive way to get yourself on TV, Christopher.. Why not just contact my booking producers like a normal person, rather than going with the White Man Demands option? I had never even heard of you until @oneunderscore__ piece exposing your plot to rebrand CRT. https://t.co/kzqp1edxzF — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 19, 2021

How is it ‘weirdly aggressive’ to call Joy out for running away from his challenge of a debate and then mean-girling him on her show?

No, we’re pretty sure she is the one being weirdly aggressive here.

And ‘white man’s demand option’? Can you imagine using any other race in that sentence and NOT being called a racist?

Maybe those homophobic time-traveling hackers who wrote homophobic stuff on her blog are to blame?

Chris responded:

I'm not "demanding" anything; I'm challenging you to a debate about critical race theory. The real question: are you going to accept this challenge or not? https://t.co/t9ASFgB6r4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 19, 2021

*crickets*

We’re going to guess that’s a big ol’ no.

It’ll never happen — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 20, 2021

Nooooope.

Because she’s not concerned with what Critical Race Theory really is, she’s only concerned with promoting the idea that evil white conservative people don’t know what it is and are hateful racists who don’t want race taught in schools.

Talk about weirdly aggressive.

She’ll never accept a challenge to a fair debate because Joy presents opinions as facts, and invents factoids to support her distortions and lies. That’s why she pulls in a whopping 18% of viewers in her time slot. Thank you for fighting the good fight. It’s worth it. — FearlessAndTrue (@HelenJo04272275) June 19, 2021

It certainly does seem to be having a positive impact on the fight.

Keep it up!

***

Related:

‘A*SCLOWN’ Chris Hahn’s BS apology for pushing divisive, hate-crime conspiracy-filled narrative around Wilton Manors does NOT go well

While the Left trends crazy hate crime conspiracies with #DeathSantis about Wilton Manors Pride parade accident FACTS debunk them in real-time