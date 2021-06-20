Chris Hahn calls himself the ‘aggressive progressive.’

We just think that’s a fancy way of admitting he’s an a-hole.

Case in point, the tragic death of two people at the Walton Manors Pride parade when a member of their own chorus appears to have accidentally run them over quickly turned into a hate-fest of crazy on the Left with people insisting some evil Trump supporter RAN ‘EM DOWN BECAUSE OF HATE AND STUFF.

YEEEEHAW.

They went so far as to trend #DeathSantis and continue to push the false narrative even NOW that the story has more details and the chorus president himself has said this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community.

Chris helped create that … classy, right?

But Chris DID apologize … sorta.

He ALMOST had it. Until the troll in him came out and he had to trash the Right in the very apology for his tweet vilifying and blaming them for a hate crime.

Yeah, he just sucks.

That’s all he had to say but NOOOOO, he’s the aggressive progressive ya’ know.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Research?

Facts?

PSH, there is no time for silly research and facts when there’s an anti-Trump or anti-DeSantis narrative to push!

Silly man.

And there will be ZERO CONSEQUENCES for it.

So they’ll do it again.

And again.

Fair.

***

While the Left trends crazy hate crime conspiracies with #DeathSantis about Wilton Manors Pride parade accident FACTS debunk them in real-time

