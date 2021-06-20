Chris Hahn calls himself the ‘aggressive progressive.’

We just think that’s a fancy way of admitting he’s an a-hole.

Case in point, the tragic death of two people at the Walton Manors Pride parade when a member of their own chorus appears to have accidentally run them over quickly turned into a hate-fest of crazy on the Left with people insisting some evil Trump supporter RAN ‘EM DOWN BECAUSE OF HATE AND STUFF.

They went so far as to trend #DeathSantis and continue to push the false narrative even NOW that the story has more details and the chorus president himself has said this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community.

Chris helped create that … classy, right?

This now deleted tweet is what happens when you have an agenda to push and hit the tweet button before you see that the incident was caused by a gay drunk driver who was part of the parade. But @ChristopherHahn will never apologize for this irresponsible tweet. pic.twitter.com/OIRYNmhfle — RBe (@RBPundit) June 20, 2021

But Chris DID apologize … sorta.

I apologize for that irresponsible tweet. I read an article that was incorrect. The moment I realized I had bad information I withdrew the tweet and posted a retraction. That mire than I can say for anyone on the right. https://t.co/3QARToZM4Q — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) June 20, 2021

He ALMOST had it. Until the troll in him came out and he had to trash the Right in the very apology for his tweet vilifying and blaming them for a hate crime.

“I apologize for wrongly demonizing those on the right” as you then demonize those on the right is not an apology. It is saying, “Sorry I was wrong this time”. https://t.co/lRagZdNWlq — Brad Slager – In Trouble More Than Pres. Biden (@MartiniShark) June 20, 2021

That’s all he had to say but NOOOOO, he’s the aggressive progressive ya’ know.

Got all those sweet RTs and likes tho, didn't you? Really pumped up your endorphins before the "Not true" crash This is what happens when you're so far up your own ass with your partisan bullshit you let your confirmation bias send tweets without the slightest bit of research. — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) June 20, 2021

So you apologize after being called out? How brave. — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) June 20, 2021

That mire than I can say for your fail. pic.twitter.com/4lZVxuDZ1K — Rex Headroom (@Network23_) June 20, 2021

Doesn't matter. Your haste has fanned the flames. There's thousands, on here, that will not retract the false story. They will continue with it because it helps fuel narratives. You're complicit in whatever fallout. You, that damn mayor and every other blue check! — CalicoJack (@Jack_Rackham_65) June 20, 2021

And there will be ZERO CONSEQUENCES for it.

So they’ll do it again.

And again.

Couldn’t just apologize for being wrong, could you? Nope, had to #whataboutism to close it out. #hack — dubs, DiL, LIGAF (@mrbigdubya) June 20, 2021

You are a garbage human. Period. Absolutely garbage. — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) June 20, 2021

I like the backhanded apology, you couldn’t resist that last sentence. We Independents notice this and think both sides are full of crap. — B Mettlesome (@chuck_schroeter) June 20, 2021

