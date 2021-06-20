As we’ve moved on into Biden’s presidency, it’s become clear that many things were going on behind the scenes to feed an ugly narrative about Trump and COVID. Whether it was scientists refusing to admit the virus likely stemmed from a Wuhan lab because ‘they didn’t want to be associated with Trump’ or an entire media platform working to keep certain meds and medical info off their site it’s clear that they cared more about politics than they did the virus.

And were happy to politicize the pandemic for political gain.

Brit Hume shared a pretty epic piece and quoted Thomas Jefferson as a means to speak out against Internet censorship:

Internet censorship. It needs to stop. As a nation we, were once committed to wide open debate and discussion. We were not afraid to to “tolerate any error so long as reason is left free to combat it,” as Thomas Jefferson put it. https://t.co/oeJkKpuNOz — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 19, 2021

Brit has always known what’s going on. Always.

From taibbi.substack.com:

A consequence is that issues like the ivermectin question have ended up in the same public bucket as debates over foreign misinformation, hate speech, and even incitement. The same Republican Senator YouTube suspended for making statements in support of ivermectin, Ron Johnson, has also been denounced in the press for failing to call the January 6th riots an insurrection, resulting in headlines that blend the two putative offenses. “You have these ideas about the need to censor hate speech, calls for violence, and falsity,” Kory says, “and they’ve put science on the same shelf.” As a result, doctors and organizations that may have little to do with politics but have advocated for ivermectin, from Dr. Tess Lawrie’s British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) to California pulmonologist Roger Seheult to many others, have been shut down online with the same unilateral abruptness platforms apply to hate speech or threats. Dr. Sabine Hazan, a gastroenterologist and CEO of a genetic sequencing laboratory called ProGenaBiome in Ventura, California, was blindsided. She got involved with ivermectin when she was pulling out the stops for Covid-19 patients.

Doctors becoming politicians through no fault of their own.

Shameful of our media.

This is what I’ve not understood about the censorship. If you can debate the issue and show proof of your points then why would you have to censor anyone? If Ivermectin or HCQ isn’t a treatment for covid then show it, don’t censor it. — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) June 19, 2021

There’s no profit in generic drugs. There’s a massive profit in the vaccines. So the corrupt Democrat party that is owned by the pharmaceutical companies told the tech companies to censor talk of the cheap cures. And they didn’t care how many people died because of it. Evil. — Dead Che 🖕🏻🇨🇳🇮🇷🇵🇸 (@satcherfield) June 19, 2021

That’s why big tech censors social media — Terry (@editor_wp) June 20, 2021

This is a result of social justice, which says any disagreement is a form of ‘oppression.’ — Vadim Bichutskiy, believes in science & the truth (@Stat4Real) June 19, 2021

And don’t you dare oppress anyone by disagreeing with them.

***

