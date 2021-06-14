The Hill wants us to believe the majority of Americans trust Biden to negotiate well with foreign leaders.
Stop laughing.
This is serious stuff.
Ok, laugh … we did.
CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS CRAP?!
Poll: Majority of Americans trust Biden to negotiate well with foreign leaders https://t.co/Eh1I6TapJx pic.twitter.com/ogZkjNuHH8
— The Hill (@thehill) June 13, 2021
Funny how this poll came out the DAY Biden confused Syria with Libya not once, not twice, but three times in one remark.
Majority of Americans … huh. Well, if you bother to dig down into their poll (which they know the emotionally broken and thin-skinned Left will not) you see they asked a grand total of 509 adults, and of those 509 adults, 52% said they trust Biden. OK, so not taking into account the heavily biased polling of these groups (like at least +5 Democrat), that means a whole 260 or so people approve of Biden’s negotiating skills.
And The Hill framed THAT as a majority of Americans?
FFS, that’s even more pathetic than usual.
"Negotiate" here is a word meaning "cave in easily"
— Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) June 13, 2021
It could also mean getting Syria confused with Libya three times in one set of remarks.
Holy COW what a train wreck.
Who’d they ask? Jill?
— Erin Schrantz (@SchrantzPantz) June 14, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA
And The Hill’s breakroom over lunch.
The whole world is laughing at him pic.twitter.com/pWIcXFCrDy
— Lu (@jllgraham) June 13, 2021
Sad.
Must have only polled the media
— Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) June 14, 2021
Nope we don't. Stop with the BS.
— Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) June 14, 2021
— Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) June 14, 2021
Hahaha hahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂😂This is called gaslighting. He doesn’t even know where he is
— factscomefirst (@Ann0553) June 13, 2021
This is a lie.
— Maria (@mliz77) June 14, 2021
Short.
Sweet.
To the point.
And accurate AF.
Yeah no, full confidence. No worries.https://t.co/eNxCDatDbf
— Rachel 🇺🇸🇦🇲☦️ (@RaychelTania) June 14, 2021
Ha Ha NO he can’t even zip his own pants let alone negotiate with foreign leaders.
— Jamie 🇺🇸America is Great (@JamieWi71570902) June 14, 2021
Annnd with that visual we’re done here.
Heh.
***
