The Hill wants us to believe the majority of Americans trust Biden to negotiate well with foreign leaders.

Stop laughing.

This is serious stuff.

Ok, laugh … we did.

CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS CRAP?!

Poll: Majority of Americans trust Biden to negotiate well with foreign leaders https://t.co/Eh1I6TapJx pic.twitter.com/ogZkjNuHH8 — The Hill (@thehill) June 13, 2021

Funny how this poll came out the DAY Biden confused Syria with Libya not once, not twice, but three times in one remark.

Majority of Americans … huh. Well, if you bother to dig down into their poll (which they know the emotionally broken and thin-skinned Left will not) you see they asked a grand total of 509 adults, and of those 509 adults, 52% said they trust Biden. OK, so not taking into account the heavily biased polling of these groups (like at least +5 Democrat), that means a whole 260 or so people approve of Biden’s negotiating skills.

And The Hill framed THAT as a majority of Americans?

FFS, that’s even more pathetic than usual.

"Negotiate" here is a word meaning "cave in easily" — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) June 13, 2021

It could also mean getting Syria confused with Libya three times in one set of remarks.

Holy COW what a train wreck.

Who’d they ask? Jill? — Erin Schrantz (@SchrantzPantz) June 14, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

And The Hill’s breakroom over lunch.

The whole world is laughing at him pic.twitter.com/pWIcXFCrDy — Lu (@jllgraham) June 13, 2021

Sad.

Must have only polled the media — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) June 14, 2021

Nope we don't. Stop with the BS. — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) June 14, 2021

Hahaha hahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂😂This is called gaslighting. He doesn’t even know where he is — factscomefirst (@Ann0553) June 13, 2021

This is a lie. — Maria (@mliz77) June 14, 2021

Short.

Sweet.

To the point.

And accurate AF.

Ha Ha NO he can’t even zip his own pants let alone negotiate with foreign leaders. — Jamie 🇺🇸America is Great (@JamieWi71570902) June 14, 2021

Annnd with that visual we’re done here.

Heh.

***

