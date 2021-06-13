Joe Biden has a huge opportunity to do a press conference with Putin and show America is still the world leader and that he will not tolerate any f*ckery from Russia. So of course, he’s not doing that. Interestingly enough, a reporter actually pushed him on why he’s not doing this:

Pressed on not having a joint press conference with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin at their upcoming summit, Pres. Biden says, "this is not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference or try to embarrass each other." https://t.co/fGhvwXnOpr pic.twitter.com/WGnE2i6gsn — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 13, 2021

Why is he laughing?

This isn’t funny.

C’mon, Biden, they are calling you OUT.

And it just gets worse and worse:

Joe Biden: “I’m going to get in trouble with staff” if I don’t call from pre-approved list of reporters pic.twitter.com/9pzBLZ9l0s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021

Oh FFS.

We don’t have a president.

We have a puppet.

And the puppeteer is an as*hole.

Man this is bad pic.twitter.com/ZroF8NTbph — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 13, 2021

Good gravy.

And on the world stage.

He has anger issues. A sign of dementia for sure. — Allen (@allenthegreat01) June 13, 2021

I wish I could answer every question at work like this. Would make life so easy. — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱 (@FallerForIt) June 13, 2021

Wouldn’t it be great if you could just blame any and all of your failures on the number of days you’ve been doing a job? Ol’ Joe has been in politics for 50 years but you know, 120 days …

This is just embarrassing.

Please tell me this is fake 😳 — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) June 13, 2021

2 years later…..expect the same excuse. — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) June 13, 2021

What an ass. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) June 13, 2021

Thanks, Democrats.

At least there aren’t any more mean tweets.

So much for being ready on day one. Or day 120 for that matter. pic.twitter.com/g0cf9Rm2ax — Josey Cogburn (@amcap76) June 13, 2021

Well, damn.

***

