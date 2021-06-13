Joe Biden representing the United States at the G7.

This is … well, it’s embarrassing. Getting corrected by Boris Johnson in front of the WORLD?! REALLY JOE?!

Not to mention we can’t even tell if Biden’s eyes are actually open for part of this video.

Watch.

How hard do you think they’re all laughing at him behind his back?

Here’s the full video (as if you needed more to cringe about):

Again, he’s representing us.

All we can do is shake our heads.

Guess they wouldn’t let Jill come in with him?

Ugh, let’s hope not.

This hasn’t been funny from the get-go.

***

