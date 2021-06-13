No matter who the media and the Left (we know, same difference) hurt or the damage they did, all that mattered was taking down Trump.

And looking back at the ENDLESS lies they pushed over the last year (and beyond) is so incredibly damning with more and more stories coming out debunking their hysteria and propaganda. This thread from user @ian_mckelvey is perfection:

Jones is not my cup of tea, but the video is critical to the overall happenings of the day. Trump didn’t encourage violence. Quite the contrary. Not did Jones, apparently. https://t.co/Rw4Yecxw8Y — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 12, 2021

Lots of things have been memory holed related to Trump’s time in office. First, we’ve heard lots about the so-called “insurrection” that was “ordered” by Trump. Barricades broken down. Federal property was vandalized, politicians rushed to protective rooms. Only… 6/2/2020 pic.twitter.com/ohZbpiF0q9 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 12, 2021

And let’s not forget Trump’s act of “fascism,” where he used federal forces to clear “innocent protesters” from a park so he could stage a photo op. Only… That didn’t happen. Also, the “peaceful protesters” burned the church down. pic.twitter.com/l1IB6Ay56g — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 12, 2021

If Trump was so bad, and truly a “fascist,” why was he falsely accused and blamed for things he didn’t do? No Russian collusion. No incitement of an insurrection. No misuse of federal forces to crush protestors. On and on. It’s fucking ridiculous and shameful. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 12, 2021

More lies from leftists. “Trump called immigrants ANIMALS!” No, he didn’t. He was specifically referring to the worst of the criminal illegals that were being deported for their CRIMES. This is another hate crime hoax. pic.twitter.com/GUGgWvUWcl — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 13, 2021

Oh man, that MS-13 quote where they claimed over and over and over again that he had called illegal immigrants animals. They ran with this for months and never really did correct themselves.

Regarding Trump using federal troops to forcefully remove “racial justice” protesters from a park, even Joe Biden lied about it. Everyone on the political left lied about it. Shot/Chaser pic.twitter.com/kPwQ0xP21H — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 13, 2021

Biden lied about a lot.

Then again, we all know it’s not Biden writing those tweets but still.

The Charlottesville “very fine people” hoax. Another lie. Even Real Clear Politics had to fact check it. “Here’s proof” pic.twitter.com/D4SiOja9z1 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 13, 2021

This was the biggest lie of them all in our opinion as we still see morons on Twitter insisting he called neo-Nazis very fine people. The only one we might see more is the claim Trump called COVID a hoax.

He did not.

How about Russian collusion? Adam Schiff claimed to have irrefutable, concrete proof of collusion. Question… Why didn’t he hand the evidence over to Mueller? Even NPR had to admit it: “No Evidence OF Collusion” pic.twitter.com/TboN9JcxuL — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 13, 2021

Many years from now, I think historians will look back on the unimaginable lies and conspiracy theories that were lobbed at Trump. The hoaxes. Impeachments. Frankly, it’s the worst thing I’ve seen in all my years of following politics. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 13, 2021

They will only look back on this honestly if they are not the same people warping our history to push a narrative. Otherwise they will look back on this time with Trump as something that suits them and their agenda.

