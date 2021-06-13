Note, if you are a city fella who annoys a good many people on social media maybe DON’T ask Twitter whether or not you should be scared of a simple Garter snake.
Just sayin’.
It did not go well for Brian Stelter, like at all:
Is this a type of snake I need to be worried about? Second time I've spotted one around the farmhouse this spring pic.twitter.com/ZPPm2WMys5
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 12, 2021
IT’S GOING TO SWALLOW YOU ALIVE, TATER, RUUUUUUUUUN.
Hoo boy.
Such a big scary snake. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
You should absolutely be worried about that type of snake! It's a garter snake, one of the deadliest snakes to small rodents and bugs! Seek professional help before approaching it!
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 13, 2021
CALL 911.
Wait.
Don’t do that.
We probably shouldn’t even joke about that because Tater probably considered it.
When city folk buy a rural home and are clueless about living in the country. 😂
— Janice (@jannyfayray) June 13, 2021
I heard it only eats balls, so you’re safe.
— Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) June 13, 2021
Annnnnd we’re dead.
Looks like a common Garter Snake, Miss, nothing to worry about
— black is back (@wbltony) June 12, 2021
Miss.
Annnnd we’re dead AGAIN.
***
