Can you imagine the fit the press would’ve thrown if Trump confused Syria with Libya? But with Biden? *crickets*

Biden, at G-7, says US, Russia can work together to help people of ‘Libya’ – meant to say ‘Syria,’ aides say https://t.co/5FglBWzwsX — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2021

Oh, he didn’t do it just once.

Cue Brit Hume:

He confused Syria with Libya three times in the same remarks. https://t.co/5zVvoArcoF — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 14, 2021

THREE TIMES IN THE SAME REMARKS.

If Trump had done this, Pelosi and her idiot-brigade would try and impeach him or at least invoke the 25th Amendment. Biden can get away with it though because reasons.

Sure, our country looks stupid in front of the whole world now and most every leader is laughing at us behind our backs (and likely contemplating what they can get away with when it comes to pushing us around) but at least those meanie tweets from the bad orange man are gone.

*eye roll*

Glenn Greenwald brought some receipts:

Jake Sullivan confirmed that Biden confused Syria and Libya three times in less than 90 seconds. Just be honest and watch this clip and decide for yourself.https://t.co/6fombKNtTh https://t.co/2GvGXfLojv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 14, 2021

Just.

So.

Damn.

Embarrassing.

This is horrible. At some point his cognitive disfunction has to be considered a natl security threat if only because of the confidence it must give our enemies “President confuses Syria with Libya three times”

pic.twitter.com/R7is0yl2MR — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) June 13, 2021

Horrible.

That too.

It's very dangerous and disturbing — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) June 14, 2021

To be fair. He also probably thinks he's in Delaware.. 🤦‍♂️ — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 13, 2021

And he probably thinks he’s a senator.

But still.

***

