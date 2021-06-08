Kamala Harris’ terrible, horrible no-good, very bad trip to Guatemala just gets worse and worse.

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala told Guatemalan migrants that America has laws when it comes to our border and that we will enforce those laws … she also said, ‘Do not come.’

Twice.

Yes, we know there’s a joke in there somewhere BUT WE WILL NOT make it because we’re mature and stuff.

Dana Loesch reminded Kamala quite directly about her own party’s message regarding illegal immigratns and even brought up how much they milked the poem on the Statue of Liberty:

Ouch.

All the ouch.

Trending

No WAY they were going to say this while campaigning.

However, she’s saying it … feels disingenuous and hypocritical.

And completely mock-worthy.

***

Related:

‘RE-SEGREGATING AMERICA’: Interracial couple speaks out against Critical Race Theory and BOOM goes the dynamite (watch)

‘280% increase since 1960’: Randi Weingarten babbling about ‘fully funding education’ debunked by math and FACTS

‘So SLOPPY’: Miranda Devine rips Glenn Kessler a new one in VICIOUS thread for trying to discredit her Hunter Biden story with a ‘fact-check’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dana loeschGuatemalaKamala Harris