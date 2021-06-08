Gosh, this Critical Race Theory stuff really sounds like it sucks.

And luckily more and more people are speaking out against it â€¦ so much, in fact, that Democrats dragged out their favorite Divider in Chief to trash Republicans for seeing it as a threat. Luckily, the only people he appealed to were already supporting CRT so it didnâ€™t really do much good but câ€™mon, man.

Maybe Obama and those pushing CRT should spend a little more time listening to parents like these two.

Watch:

RE-SEGREGATING AMERICA "When our kids come home, who do they see? Do they see their mom and their dad? Or do they see an oppressor and the oppressed?" "Education is what got me to where I am here today. It wasn't activism." Short film by @Hebro_Steele:https://t.co/qSxq5tiHD0 pic.twitter.com/4lHyaTJ8NF â€” Free Black Thought (@FreeBlckThought) June 7, 2021

â€˜When our kids come home, who do they see?â€™

â€˜Education is what got me to where I am today. It wasnâ€™t activism.â€™

So smart.

What THEY said.

All damn day.

