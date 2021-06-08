Gosh, this Critical Race Theory stuff really sounds like it sucks.

And luckily more and more people are speaking out against it â€¦ so much, in fact, that Democrats dragged out their favorite Divider in Chief to trash Republicans for seeing it as a threat. Luckily, the only people he appealed to were already supporting CRT so it didnâ€™t really do much good but câ€™mon, man.

Maybe Obama and those pushing CRT should spend a little more time listening to parents like these two.

Watch:

â€˜When our kids come home, who do they see?â€™

â€˜Education is what got me to where I am today. It wasnâ€™t activism.â€™

So smart.

What THEY said.

All damn day.

