Ugh, Randi, just stop tweeting.

And people actually pay her to make them look better?

This was just â€¦ well, it was painful.

They keep trying to tell us how education isnâ€™t fully funded â€¦ but you know what, there is a buttload of funding in our public schools. Corey DeAngelis was good enough to do the math for Randi since you know, she seems to struggle with numbers and stuff.

Even with inflation-adjusted, 280% increase PER STUDENT.

He broke it down even further:

But wait, thereâ€™s more debunking going on here.

Theyâ€™re demanding higher pay for adults not better resources for kids.

Randi isnâ€™t fighting for the kids.

Oh no.

Sheâ€™s fighting for the people who write her seriously high paycheck every year.

Dues-paying teachers.

***

