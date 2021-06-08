Ugh, Randi, just stop tweeting.

And people actually pay her to make them look better?

This was just â€¦ well, it was painful.

â€œWe believe in fully funding our public schools, we believe every kid deserves access to a public education from early childhood to our universities and technical colleges." Thank you @GovEvers. Â https://t.co/bFERi7H4DY â€” Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) June 6, 2021

They keep trying to tell us how education isnâ€™t fully funded â€¦ but you know what, there is a buttload of funding in our public schools. Corey DeAngelis was good enough to do the math for Randi since you know, she seems to struggle with numbers and stuff.

we've increased inflation-adjusted education spending per student by 280% since 1960 https://t.co/yCvx3yjtkp â€” Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) June 6, 2021

Even with inflation-adjusted, 280% increase PER STUDENT.

He broke it down even further:

Inflation-adjusted education spending per student in the U.S. 1950: $2,784

1960: $4,060

1970: $6,403

1980: $8,125

1990: $11,064

2000: $12,849

2010: $15,232

2017: $15,424 280% real increase since 1960.https://t.co/qTZ3H5ENH9 â€” Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) June 6, 2021

But wait, thereâ€™s more debunking going on here.

The whole â€˜underfundedâ€™ lie carries bc of the book Savage Inequalities. Ppl believe that urban schools are the least funded, which is false. Itâ€™s rural White districts. When the union says â€˜underfundedâ€™ theyâ€™re demanding higher pay for adults not better resources for kids. https://t.co/D5AfgD853d â€” Dr. Steve Perry (@DrStevePerry) June 7, 2021

Theyâ€™re demanding higher pay for adults not better resources for kids.

Randi isnâ€™t fighting for the kids.

Oh no.

Sheâ€™s fighting for the people who write her seriously high paycheck every year.

Dues-paying teachers.

***

