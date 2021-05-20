As Twitchy readers know, Chris Cuomo and CNN has some ‘splainin’ to do when it comes to his helping his brother Andrew on how he should respond to ‘misconduct allegations.’ We like how they call it ‘misconduct allegations’ instead of calling it what it really is … a bunch of his aides accusing him of being a pervy old creep.

NEW: CNN anchor Chris Cuomo took part in a series of strategy calls with his brother and his brother's staff on how the governor should respond to misconduct allegations. Network says he shouldn't have participated and won't going forward. w/@sarahellison: https://t.co/knktC4eOpX — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 20, 2021

He shouldn’t have participated and he won’t ‘going forward’.

Wow, such toughies.

Glenn Greenwald called Chris, Andrew, and CNN out as only he can.

CNN's @ChrisCuomo: 1) Repeatedly used CNN's airwaves to create hagiography for his own brother at the time his brother was concealing and lying about COVID deaths. 2) Received special COVID treatment from his brother, who abused state resources to provide it. 3) Did this: https://t.co/e6YiFVVpLI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 20, 2021

Not to mention CNN is a sinking ship. Just sayin’.

Glenn was good enough to point that out as well.

Heh.

Also, I'll just periodically note how few people under 55 are watching MSNBC (other than Maddow), and how few people of any age are watching CNN even in prime-time, because the numbers are truly shocking. The whole thing collapsed with Trump gone:https://t.co/MXxQzUnTNX pic.twitter.com/XTKtNyDJSJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 20, 2021

Ouch.

Their ratings are in the toilet. Seems if you spend four years basing your entire network, message, and lineup on hating one person, the moment that one person is out of the picture the traffic goes bye-bye. We weren’t kidding the dozens (hundreds?) of times we said nobody needed Trump to win more than CNN … except maybe The Lincoln Project.

repeatedly hosted Rebekah Jones in an contrived effort to falsely make an R-gov look bad to help bro-gov-the-senior-killer look good — Razor (@hale_razor) May 20, 2021

Richard Spencer.

Michael Avenatti.

Anything to hurt Trump.

And now anything to hurt DeSantis.

Despicable — David Jerome 🇺🇸 (@davidjerome_) May 20, 2021

Good word for both Chris and CNN.

AND Andrew Cuomo.

***

