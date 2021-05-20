Watching Ronald Klain basically claim ‘victory’ over COVID for the Biden administration without giving any sort of thanks to Trump for you know, ACTUALLY MAKING SURE THERE WAS A VACCINE TO ROLL OUT, is just so Ronald Klain. You know, one of the Democrats who told people during the height of the virus to go to Chinatown to prove they weren’t racist like Trump.

We’re not sure if he’s the one pulling Biden’s strings or of it’s someone else …

But he certainly wants us to believe Biden is doing a good job.

And to make matters grosser, Rep. Ted Lieu stepped up to slobber all over Biden as well.

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure something smells rotten in your fridge but you’re not sure what it is? Yup, just made that face.

Biden’s competence.

What now?

BUT BIDEN IS SUPER SUCCESSFUL AND STUFF!!!

Heh.

Such a giver.

#WhyNotBoth

When you see this gif more than once in the replies?

Yeah, this is some funny shiznit, Ted.

***

Tags: BidencompetenceRonald KlainTed Lieu