Watching Ronald Klain basically claim ‘victory’ over COVID for the Biden administration without giving any sort of thanks to Trump for you know, ACTUALLY MAKING SURE THERE WAS A VACCINE TO ROLL OUT, is just so Ronald Klain. You know, one of the Democrats who told people during the height of the virus to go to Chinatown to prove they weren’t racist like Trump.

We’re not sure if he’s the one pulling Biden’s strings or of it’s someone else …

But he certainly wants us to believe Biden is doing a good job.

What you are seeing is the product of the incredible speed of our February / March /April vaccine rollout (with case reductions and deaths falling now as a result). https://t.co/HeCU0esmY7 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) May 20, 2021

And to make matters grosser, Rep. Ted Lieu stepped up to slobber all over Biden as well.

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure something smells rotten in your fridge but you’re not sure what it is? Yup, just made that face.

The Biden Administration is overwhelming America with its competence and we are all here for it.#thursdaymorning thoughts https://t.co/sgOWyaczUh — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 20, 2021

Biden’s competence.

What now?

oh–ok–sure Soaring inflation, record failed jobs report, ongoing border disaster, capitulation to Putin on the gas pipeline, middle east blowing up… But he does have Trump's Warp Speed vaccines. 🙄 — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) May 20, 2021

" overwhelming America with its competence " HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! ::wipes tear:: Good one. Best parody account on this hellsite, bar none. It's amazing how you manage to stay in character. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 20, 2021

If you have to say it, you know damn well it’s not true. — GPK1263 (@gpk1263) May 20, 2021

BUT BIDEN IS SUPER SUCCESSFUL AND STUFF!!!

Heh.

You're having a laugh right? Biden pretty much yoinked Trump's plan and is like, see I did all this when in truth, he really didn't. Once again all Biden did was copy off someone else and claim it as his own, but of course, you know this — Sire Elf the WereSquirrel and Pepe mount (@TheRogue_Elf) May 20, 2021

Lies Ted…and we all see the true disaster that this admin is. Tanking economy, horrid job #’s, Middle East crisis, gas lines/shortages etc etc. INcompetence is what we’re sadly all here for. #thursdaymorningtruth — JS (@jen87nc) May 20, 2021

I am not sure that democrats understand the meaning of the word "competence" but we are all definitely here for whatever this Biden Administration inflicts on us. — ♔𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓴𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓪𝔀𝔂𝓮𝓻♔ ジェームズ (@Scotty_2017) May 20, 2021

The Biden Administration is overwhelming America with its incompetence and we are all here suffering for it. Fixed it for you Ted. 🙄 — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) May 20, 2021

Such a giver.

Wow! You really do lie about everything! — Ginny (@ginkates) May 20, 2021

Are you high, or just delusional? — Mac (@macthekabar) May 20, 2021

#WhyNotBoth

Overwhelming with incompetence … incompetence — Scott "Liberals are Dangerous" (@ScottC20012) May 20, 2021

When you see this gif more than once in the replies?

Yeah, this is some funny shiznit, Ted.

***

