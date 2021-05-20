As Twitchy readers know, the media (and even some elected officials) REALLY screwed the pooch while pushing a letter from an anonymous Capitol police officer. They so badly wanted it to be something it wasn’t, so they could have a, ‘See, WE DO need that commission,’ moment on social media.

And that sad narrative began eating itself even as it was making its way around Twitter.

A simple reading of this letter makes it obvious that it’s from an unknown number of anonymous Capitol police officers and clearly ***not*** an official statement from “the U.S. Capitol Police”… yet because of Olivia’s false claim this misleading framing is going mega viral. https://t.co/a9vWc1BTLm — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 19, 2021

Gosh, this letter from an anonymous Capitol police officer seems fishier and fishier.

Especially when you have Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney pushing it …

Almost as if they have an agenda.

Weird.

Side note, that Liz shared this as well says a lot about why she lost her leadership position within the GOP.

Nancy Pelosi & Liz Cheney are helping spread the false framing of this letter. pic.twitter.com/jOIxWIVnaQ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 19, 2021

It’s unfortunate that Nancy Pelosi couldn’t wait for the truth before she started smack-talking and acting like a harpy on Twitter.

Olivia deleted her original false tweet (which had at least 5,370 retweets & 1,310 quote tweets & 12,000 likes) and replaced it with this. pic.twitter.com/ymA6aoYkO9 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 19, 2021

Hrm.

Big L for her and for every proglodyte who tried pushing this for their narrative.

Why is it on their letterhead? That seems extremely inappropriate. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 19, 2021

This all seems really inappropriate.

Welcome to 2021.

***

