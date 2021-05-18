We couldn’t bring ourselves to read the entire 9500-word blog/rebuttal Rebekah Jones wrote in response to the damning piece Charles C.W. Cooke wrote about her for The National Review so the fact that ‘Max Nardou’ made time to not only read the original but go through the web archive and highlight the edits she made since she first dropped it?

Dude (or dudette) must be eating their Wheaties.

This is pretty telling:

Fired Florida DOH geographer Rebekah Jones just updated her Substack post about the National Review piece. Yesterday: https://t.co/VXiK2LvBaD

Today: https://t.co/uPK24GdpvA THREAD of before/after changes pic.twitter.com/FeOqkiYg0n — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

What we have here is a called a doozy.

Have fun.

Note: The separation letter does not say she was "fired for no cause"; it just stated that she is an at-will employee, and therefore it is not necessary to mention the cause in the dismissal letter. pic.twitter.com/1kjDDQ847l — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

Interesting.

"(which has since been removed from the article)" pic.twitter.com/Qvt1T9aMZp — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

Which has since been removed from the article.

Convenient.

"Is he worried I'm running for governor?" and multiple new paragraphs pic.twitter.com/tumpe73iYO — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

Nobody is worried about her running for governor.

Sorry, not sorry.

Deleted "The only conspiracy alleged here" paragraph Added "When the Governor chose to out me to the world" paragraph, claiming she did not seek celebrity pic.twitter.com/WTz1MCHnPw — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

Yes, it’s the governor’s fault she has been milking all of this for attention and funding.

Completely reworked everything from "For a brief overview" until the next section ("Here are Florida's stats") pic.twitter.com/CgaBs85BzN — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

Strange.

"Here are Florida’s stats from this past week’s CDC report" Moved three paragraphs into previous section pic.twitter.com/1EcvSGQbzs — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

Corrected the spelling of Charles Cooke's name pic.twitter.com/SMaF7KfZMh — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

We pointed out earlier today that she misspelled his last name throughout the entire piece.

Moved multiple paragraphs from previous sections into response to the Cooke's first paragraph, added multiple links pic.twitter.com/1CM9tMRiYg — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

"She isn’t a scientist; she’s a fabulist." Added links regarding keynote addresses and listed award pic.twitter.com/H47tE72gs1 — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

Guess she was worried people would really think she’s a fabulist.

"Technically, my official role at the Department of Health was “Environmental SCIENTIST and Specialist for Public Health.”" Added links to CV and courses taken. pic.twitter.com/dPCPhxv5IY — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

He really got under her skin.

Added link to "some were turned away" that does not show that some were turned away. Added "There’s also this, this and this." Three articles about her, with her as a source pic.twitter.com/pKNP3NUNrY — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

"she’s a good old-fashioned confidence trickster" Changed "Yes" to "To the conservative swamp" pic.twitter.com/CIAYzDBKep — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

Conservative swamp.

Because clearly, Charles C.W. Cooke is a part of the conservative swamp.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our head we’d see China from our backyard.

"Since she first made" Formatted, grammar. Changed "steal $0.03 from someone’s $10 donation, as if that amount is owed to GoFundMe" to "steal $0.03 from GoFundMe from someone’s $10 donation" Math error remains pic.twitter.com/T5R7wTTD5C — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

Math error remains.

Scientist.

"Jones’s journey began on May 18, 2020" Added information about her hiring and promotion, and links about other people who have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/dG3LEtQF2o — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

NEW: Added paragraph saying that Cooke removed the phrase "dodging felonies" from his piece. See the archive of Cooke's piece to verify if the phrase "dodging felonies" was ever in his piece: https://t.co/AEAUtQAxqd pic.twitter.com/FpMs6d1co1 — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

Wow.

*hint, that phrase was not in his piece*

"That matters, for, with the enthusiastic help of the press" Added links that cite herself calling herself a whistleblower Added sentence "Is he now in on it, too? We all know how much the national(ist) review loves Dr. Fauci." pic.twitter.com/EnxgcHLrN7 — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

Calling HERSELF a whistleblower.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

"Jones’s bad behavior was first formally reported on May 6, 2020" Moved paragraph starting with "Additionally, my termination letter" below the image, minor modifications Added paragraphs beginning with "I was offered" and "People who have done" pic.twitter.com/daLkYcLkfi — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

"Then came a lull." Removed the word "also" pic.twitter.com/isGk5yw10n — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

"From that moment on" Added link to "spoken to the press on the condition of anonymity" Added link to "begged the first reporter who wrote about me to take the story down" Paragraph formatting pic.twitter.com/Ov2U3yePfM — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

"Because, as she" Minor edits to paragraph starting with "The Florida" Added paragraph starting with "Since Mr. Cooke" Attached link to phrase "I wrote every script" though link does not contain the word "script" https://t.co/LZSFsMDKsi Reworked Duclos paragraph, added link pic.twitter.com/NS1Z6XwkuK — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

"In order to increase the numbers in Florida’s case count, Jones counts positive antibody tests as cases." Paragraph formatting Changed "Mr. Cook is neither a doctor nor geography" to "Mr. Cooke is neither a doctor nor geographer/epidemiologist" pic.twitter.com/kteAO7cpju — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 18, 2021

Welp, she sure showed him.

Or not.

***

