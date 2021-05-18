Gina Carano always posts the best memes.
Heh.
She makes her point here, right?
Ahem.
— Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) May 18, 2021
Florida and Texas have been kicking butt and taking names with their COVID response. While other states like Virginia (that are unmasked but still closed) and California (which doesn’t open until mid JUNE!) have been sucking wind, red states have ruled the school.
Notice how ‘everyone else’ is written in blue.
Oh, and there are boobs … don’t act like you didn’t notice.
— miT gnixeR (@TMREX1) May 18, 2021
I’m sure Pennsylvania has a nice personality…
— Time traveller (@timetrekker40) May 18, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Alabama must be like lol pic.twitter.com/zQCwJHwgsK
— ReleaseThaMcCracken (@robbiehart21) May 18, 2021
Annnd we’re dead.
*Motorboating*
Alright, if you put it this way, I admit I like Florida and Texas very much, as well as the other else.
— Michael Chen Jiang Su (@MichaelChenJS) May 18, 2021
Yup. California sucks.
— Alex The Liberty Ghost ♿ (@GhostIsBack4) May 18, 2021
This is California:
It’s ok up here in PA in the country side at least, but yeah, I envy Texas and Florida for their based politicians.
— Chub Pone (@AleximusPrime) May 18, 2021
wait I just noticed there were letters on the screen.
— yes, THAT Darkcola (@darkcola2) May 18, 2021
Twitter.
Right?
***
