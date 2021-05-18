Gina Carano always posts the best memes.

Heh.

She makes her point here, right?

Ahem.

Florida and Texas have been kicking butt and taking names with their COVID response. While other states like Virginia (that are unmasked but still closed) and California (which doesn’t open until mid JUNE!) have been sucking wind, red states have ruled the school.

Notice how ‘everyone else’ is written in blue.

Oh, and there are boobs … don’t act like you didn’t notice.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Annnd we’re dead.

*Motorboating*

This is California:

via GIPHY

Twitter.

Right?

***

