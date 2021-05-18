For months (years) after Trump was elected, all we heard about was how the Steele Dossier was GOING TO BE THE END OF HIM.

Talking heads on CNN, MSNBC, and other outlets spent hours and hours talking about Trump being a Russian asset; remember when Adam Schiff-For-Brains got ‘punked’ trying to get nude photos of Trump?

Yeah, it was a weird four years.

Glenn Greenwald brought this up in a pretty spot-on thread:

In other words, how spy agencies take advantage of stupid ‘journalists’ who are so deeply biased that they’ll believe ANYTHING (and report on it) if they think it will hurt someone they hate.

Trending

The most gullible ones …

Heh.

Sorry, all we can think about with Maddow is that she said she’d have to be ‘rewired’ not to see unmasked people as threats.

What Glenn said.

Boy oh boy do some of these people have a boner for the infamous terrifying Q! They’ve gone so far as to relate all GOP as GQP.

Yeah, we’ve made the same face but then again we also know we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box.

They have zero shame.

And they’re gullibe.

Both things can be true.

All. Day. This. ^

***

Related:

Annnd it just gets NUTTIER: Rebekah Jones’ 9500-word reply to Charles C.W. Cooke’s stellar NRO piece is just a HOT MESS

‘GTFOH!’ Jonathan Chait pretending his publication didn’t treat the COVID lab-leak story like a CRAZY conspiracy BACKFIRES (thanks to his own tweet)

YOU OWN IT! S.E. Cupp BLISTERED for feigning outrage over Cuomo’s multi-million-dollar pandemic book payday (trips over her own old, deleted tweet)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David CornGlenn GreenwaldMAGA BoomersNatasha BertrandQAnonrachel maddow