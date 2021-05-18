For months (years) after Trump was elected, all we heard about was how the Steele Dossier was GOING TO BE THE END OF HIM.

Talking heads on CNN, MSNBC, and other outlets spent hours and hours talking about Trump being a Russian asset; remember when Adam Schiff-For-Brains got ‘punked’ trying to get nude photos of Trump?

Yeah, it was a weird four years.

Glenn Greenwald brought this up in a pretty spot-on thread:

One of the most important articles this month is this book excerpt, published by NYT, describing how private spy agencies (GPS) manipulate journalists to publish false information, such as the Steele Dossier. I'll be on Fox in 15 minutes discussing it:https://t.co/xaVzOJNhhJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 17, 2021

In other words, how spy agencies take advantage of stupid ‘journalists’ who are so deeply biased that they’ll believe ANYTHING (and report on it) if they think it will hurt someone they hate.

The Steele Dossier shaped US politics for 4 years. Journalists now will pretend they mocked the salacious parts — they didn't — but the core fraud of it contaminated everything. The most gullible ones who promoted it — @Maddow, @NatashaBertrand, @DavidCornDC — were rewarded. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 17, 2021

The most gullible ones …

Heh.

Sorry, all we can think about with Maddow is that she said she’d have to be ‘rewired’ not to see unmasked people as threats.

The most frequent and damaging "disinformation" comes not from QAnon conspiracists or 4Chan bulletin boards or MAGA boomers posting memes on Facebook. It comes from the largest corporate media outlets, directed by CIA/FBI/private-spies, who want to censor the internet. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 17, 2021

What Glenn said.

Boy oh boy do some of these people have a boner for the infamous terrifying Q! They’ve gone so far as to relate all GOP as GQP.

Yeah, we’ve made the same face but then again we also know we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box.

They weren’t gullible. They were active propagandists for the Democratic Party. They have zero shame. The ends justify the means. — The Right People (@JBrunemeier) May 18, 2021

They have zero shame.

And they’re gullibe.

Both things can be true.

#BlueAnon is real and dangerous. And unlike Q, which is a pretty niche group, these wackos control major social, political and media institutions. https://t.co/oobetlkVvB — Just (@_RubiconXing) May 18, 2021

All. Day. This. ^

***

