Remember when people on the Right were talking about the origin of COVID stemming from a lab leak and our good, delicate friends in the media and on the Left were accusing them of being Q-CRAZIES and conspiracy theorists?

Good times.

Guess what … now that ol Trump is out of the White House this theory doesn’t sound so crazy anymore.

Wonder why?

The liberal consensus about-face on the lab leak hypothesis and whether it can even be discussed is the best possible example of why "banning disinformation" is an extremely dangerous, murky zone best not managed by ideologues — Nellie Bowles (@NellieBowles) May 17, 2021

Ideologues?

Does she mean all of the corporate media because yup.

And I'm stealing from @mattyglesias here — but this was the story that finally pushed it into acceptable mainstream. The first 6-9 months after the pandemic started, this idea was widely considered *BAD.* My argument is for caution and humility. https://t.co/hveF2KanAL — Nellie Bowles (@NellieBowles) May 17, 2021

Caution and humility.

This sort of reminds us of people telling those who are taking their masks off to be kind to the same as*holes continuing to mask up who have spent the last year (plus!) attacking, shaming, and harassing them.

It’s hard to be the adult in the room sometimes.

Especially if you’re Jonathan Chait.

Glad to work at a publication that's outside the consensus! https://t.co/Y9b7fYTCrz — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 17, 2021

Ummmm …

Chait was mocking this idea a year and dismissed it as conspiracy. Gtfoh. https://t.co/Z7Gv9vFRTQ — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 18, 2021

Tweets are forever, Jonathan.

We’re not experts but gee whiz, it sure looks like Jonathan is mocking that theory … with Matt Yglesias maybe? Oh, wait, yeah, we are experts on mocking people and this right here IS mocking.

This has been the most obvious explanation since the whole thing started, and totally explains China's reflexive (and brutal, inhumane) efforts to deny it was happening and suppress information while trying to cover it up. Only fools were ignoring this idea a year ago. — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) May 18, 2021

This reads.

Just when I think I can’t despise them any more than I already do. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) May 18, 2021

As more info comes out about what they were doing it’s only going to get worse.

And it’s going to be a reckoning in 2022.

***

