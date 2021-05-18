Would someone pretty please with sugar on top remind S.E. Cupp where she works because wow, the lack of self-awareness on this tweet is off the charts. We seem to remember her network treating Cuomo like he should be president, propping him up and praising his every move. Hell, the guy won an EMMY …

And NOW she’s ‘galled’ this same guy made over $5 million dollars AFTER media spent over a year fawning over his every move?!?!

Give us an effing break.

This is galling. Cuomo Set to Receive $5.1 Million from Pandemic Book Deal https://t.co/zh6EkKL4lU — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 17, 2021

There’s always a tweet.

Full disclosure, we REMEMBERED her tweeting positively about Cuomo in 2020 but no matter how many searches we put through Twitter we couldn’t find it. LUCKILY, we remembered writing about it, and gosh golly and gee, here was the tweet we were looking for.

NO, S.E., THIS ^ is what’s really galling. The media, especially CNN, built Andrew Cuomo up to trash Trump, even though behind the scenes his orders were killing thousands of elderly people and people with developmental disabilities. And sure, it sounds like Cuomo could have been sexually harassing his aides as well BUT HEY, at least he wasn’t tweeting mean things and stuff.

These people.

Your little network sure propped him up and lionized him when he was sending thousands to their deaths, why don't you sit this one out? — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) May 17, 2021

Lionized.

What a great word for what they did.

He’s your hero. Own it. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) May 17, 2021

Own it.

How in the WORLD did he ever get the credibility to sell his books and make that much money??? Oh wait. — Pam (@lifebythecreek) May 17, 2021

Maybe instead of propping him up while he killed thousands you should have said something, but you, like the rest of the DNC media were too busy screaming orange man bad.

Own it lady. — Randy loves Curling 🇺🇸 (@Damnoldguy) May 18, 2021

Y'all were treating him like a hero on CNN.

You ignored the horror of his nursing home policies.

Truly sickening. — George In Chains (@GeorgeSaysWTH) May 17, 2021

S.E. you are at CNN, maybe you could find someone to talk about this. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) May 17, 2021

The book he used state resources and personnel to write while you were fangirling him? That book? — Jack Knifehands (@JackMartensite) May 18, 2021

Gotta say, I am off-the-charts excited about not buying or reading this book — Kevin Salwen (@kevinsalwen) May 17, 2021

Whoa, SAMESIES!

You should probably go down the hall and ask his brother about this. — A_Horrible_Glory (@AHorribleGlory) May 17, 2021

Most underrated and perfect tweet on this thread. Right there.

Yeah, S.E., go ask his brother about it.

***

