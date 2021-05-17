Welp, we’re thinking this ad campaign kinda sorta speaks for itself.

And ouch.

NEW: We've launched a $1 million ad campaign calling out the Biden Admin and the CDC, after it was revealed they regularly communicated with a prominent teachers union on school re-openings. "Science? No. With Biden, it's always about dark money…"https://t.co/FbNsTcX2ml — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) May 17, 2021

From Fox News:

A government accountability group is launching a $1 million advertisement campaign against President Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after it was revealed the agency regularly communicated with a prominent teachers union regarding school reopenings . Americans for Public Trust (APT) launched a million-dollar ad campaign going after Biden and the CDC after it was recently revealed the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) lobbied the organization on school reopenings. According to a script exclusively obtained by Fox News, the ad, called “Science,” opens with a clip of Biden telling Americans to “listen to the scientists” and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci saying to get “children back to school.” “We know schools are safe,” a voice-over in the ad says. “But Biden and his CDC secretly worked with the teacher’s unions to keep schools closed.”

You can see the ad here:

"We know schools are safe… But Biden and his CDC secretly worked with the teachers unions to keep schools closed." pic.twitter.com/KVMVTThli5 — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) May 17, 2021

Ouchville, population Biden and the CDC.

Joe Biden has become the dark money president to the great detriment of students, parents and teachers alike… Emails clearly show the CDC politicized science under pressure from the union, which is both a teachers union and a dark money group.https://t.co/FbNsTcX2ml — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) May 17, 2021

Should be interesting to see what comes of this ad campaign.

Yes, the game is up.

And the teacher’s unions should lose.

