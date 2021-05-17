As Twitchy reported, eight-year-long CNN contributor Adeel Raja has a history of tweeting positively about Adolf Hitler (no, seriously), going so far as to claim on Sunday the world today needs a Hitler. This tweet is what finally garnered the attention of the Twittersphere (and what has likely cost him his gig), but looking through Raja’s timeline … yikes.

We like how CNN tried to pretend he was only this little tiny contributor when the guy has been working for them for eight years and has written over 50 articles.

Horrifying tweets by CNN freelancer @adeelraja! CNN Statement: “As a freelancer, his reporting contributed to some newsgathering efforts from Islamabad. However, in light of these abhorrent statements, he will not be working with CNN again in any capacity.” pic.twitter.com/CfxQrSKyqY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 17, 2021

You’d THINK someone at CNN would have noticed the guy praising Hitler …

Hmmm…all it would have taken was a look at his Twitter account a long time ago….which I am sure someone did. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) May 17, 2021

This leaves @brianstelter as the lone Hamas spokesperson. — TJDMCR – 716 Before It Was Cool (@TJDMCR) May 17, 2021

*snort*

He’s been tweeting this crap since 2014. Only now that it gets legs, does @CNN act. Nobody takes @CNN seriously. Their ratings prove it. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) May 17, 2021

Ouch.

Truth hurts.

And @jack and @Twitter have him a blue check! How sweet of them — Chris Varley 🧉 (@cvarley1734) May 17, 2021

Yeah, Raja still has his pretty blue check which according to the way Twitter has been verifying people for the past few years, means they are AOK with what he tweets. Let that sink in for a minute.

Oh, and Raja was quick to play the victim and whine about the West’s claim of ‘freedom of expression.’

Glad a single tweet contributed to the #Palestine cause and brought it to limelight with me loosing my job and the West’s claim of Freedom of expression and human rights! https://t.co/pWnYvZrwsS — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) May 17, 2021

What Raja doesn’t seem to understand is ‘freedom of speech’ refers to the fact the government will not punish you for what you say or write. It has nothing to do with CNN firing him for being an anti-Semitic dbag on TWitter.

Sorry, but that’s just not how free speech works, dude.

Face it, you are a piece of 💩 human that is a terrorist sympathizer — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) May 17, 2021

CNN is a private company that can do what it wants. The American Govt can’t punish you because of the 1st Amendment. Those are not the same. It was your pro-Hitler tweets that caused you to get fired and you know that. — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) May 17, 2021

This was a reckless and careless statement, meant to incite and stoke anger and emotions. It’s a wonder it stayed under the radar for as long as it did. It makes your former employer @CNN equally complicit. — Bill Burke 🇺🇸 (@TaxManBoston) May 17, 2021

Hitler = Palestinian cause. That was the intention? Wow. — Universal Beard (@llcthecableguy) May 17, 2021

You are free to express yourself but nobody is free from the consequences of their expression. On what planet would calling for another Hitler be a good idea? And to do it on Twitter no less! — Andre 3001 THIRD COAST PIMP STYLE (@Herr_Wunderbarr) May 17, 2021

Ding ding ding.

***

