As Twitchy reported, eight-year-long CNN contributor Adeel Raja has a history of tweeting positively about Adolf Hitler (no, seriously), going so far as to claim on Sunday the world today needs a Hitler. This tweet is what finally garnered the attention of the Twittersphere (and what has likely cost him his gig), but looking through Raja’s timeline … yikes.

We like how CNN tried to pretend he was only this little tiny contributor when the guy has been working for them for eight years and has written over 50 articles.

You’d THINK someone at CNN would have noticed the guy praising Hitler …

*snort*

Trending

Ouch.

Truth hurts.

Yeah, Raja still has his pretty blue check which according to the way Twitter has been verifying people for the past few years, means they are AOK with what he tweets. Let that sink in for a minute.

Oh, and Raja was quick to play the victim and whine about the West’s claim of ‘freedom of expression.’

What Raja doesn’t seem to understand is ‘freedom of speech’ refers to the fact the government will not punish you for what you say or write. It has nothing to do with CNN firing him for being an anti-Semitic dbag on TWitter.

Sorry, but that’s just not how free speech works, dude.

Ding ding ding.

***

Related:

CNN’s Adeel Raja tries deleting tweet calling for a ‘new Hitler’ BUUUT we got it; Updated: Raja’s been tweeting about Hitler a long time

WHOA: Obama bro and ‘van driver’ extraordinaire Tommy Vietor all but CONFIRMS Israel’s claims about Hamas being in AP building

No WORDS! Richard Dawkins taken APART by brilliant radio host for claiming children with Down syndrome ‘increase suffering in the world’ (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adeel Rajaanti-SemitismCNNHitlertwitter