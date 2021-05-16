Richard Dawkins is a genocidal bigot.

Sorry, not sorry.

Any person who openly advocates for the destruction of human life because it’s not ‘perfect’ in their eyes simply has no soul. Who is to say what is normal, what is perfect, what is the natural human condition form because THIS EDITOR will tell you, a disability is truly a normal, NATURAL part of the human condition. People with disabilities aren’t broken or less than … they are people.

Simple.

And let’s be brutally honest here, people with Down syndrome bring far less ‘suffering to this world’ than a-holes like Richard.

Watch:

Love hearing him held accountable, the stammering and backpedaling … there is no excuse for that sort of commentary.

Absolutely NONE.

And this host played it so well.

*this editor would not have been so kind*

True story.

It was indeed an exceptional interview … he handed Dick his a*s.

Twice.

