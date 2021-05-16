Richard Dawkins is a genocidal bigot.

Sorry, not sorry.

Any person who openly advocates for the destruction of human life because it’s not ‘perfect’ in their eyes simply has no soul. Who is to say what is normal, what is perfect, what is the natural human condition form because THIS EDITOR will tell you, a disability is truly a normal, NATURAL part of the human condition. People with disabilities aren’t broken or less than … they are people.

Simple.

And let’s be brutally honest here, people with Down syndrome bring far less ‘suffering to this world’ than a-holes like Richard.

Watch:

"How do you think it's immoral to bring a child with Down Syndrome into the world?"@RadioBrendanRTE spoke with Professor Richard Dawkins who believes children with Down Syndrome can potentially increase the amount of suffering in the world.

Listen back: https://t.co/TwLQ9VhSdB pic.twitter.com/B2himKI7kU — RTÉ Radio 1 (@RTERadio1) May 11, 2021

Love hearing him held accountable, the stammering and backpedaling … there is no excuse for that sort of commentary.

Absolutely NONE.

And this host played it so well.

*this editor would not have been so kind*

So @RichardDawkins is sounding a little eugenics-ish right here… I know plenty of atheists with good morality. He is not one of them Cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/8hV5shOtMb — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 16, 2021

True story.

Thank you for the calm, reasonable, absolutely deadly takedown of that insufferable man. He’s be lucky to bring one hundredth part of the joy that people with DS bring to their families and friends. — OwlixB 🇻🇦 (@OwlixB) May 16, 2021

Brendan stays calm, but you can feel his quiet fury. Congrats to the host for killing Dawkins forever at the end, with this observation. pic.twitter.com/sQ92SJafM1 — Craig Stone (@craigstone_) May 16, 2021

May I suggest that prof. Dawkins may have increased the amount of suffering in the world? After all, he’s way more influential than any DS kid and his words inflict way more suffering and outrage. — Cristian Rodriguez (@cgrodriguezr) May 13, 2021

Thank you for that quietly done demolition job…my mum taught children with special needs and nothing angers me more than repulsive flagrantly wrong assumptions like this one… — Marianna P (@marianna_patane) May 13, 2021

Such a good approach by Brendan!! Excellent outcome! — Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh (@CarraigFinn) May 11, 2021

Superb interview. Well done @RadioBrendanRTE 👏 — Hayley Newman (Goleniowska) (@DownsSideUp) May 14, 2021

Sat spellbound in the car listening to this. It was amazing. My skin was crawling listening dawkins. — Janet (@crankyoulwan) May 12, 2021

Professor Richard obviously hadn’t done any homework on Brendan, totally unprepared, Brendan was excellent — patricia Fennell (@patrici24790108) May 11, 2021

It was indeed an exceptional interview … he handed Dick his a*s.

Twice.

