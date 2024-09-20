Eco Loon Wants to Destroy Your Quality of Life With Communal Kitchens and Washing Clothes BY HAND

Environmentalism is a regressive mentality that seeks to reduce our quality of living -- no really, Bill Nye admitted as much -- and return us to serfdom.

Here's another environmentalist who has apparently embraced the notion of being a 'watermelon': green on the outside but commie red on the inside.

He seriously thinks we need to go back in time. To save the planet, of course:

Washing clothes by hand is also tiring work if you have a load, but it’s still physical activity & exercise. We spend time in the gym & running outside to keep fit; would it be so bad to devote some of that time & energy to washing clothes by hand?



5/ — Aashis Joshi 🍉🍉 (@aashisjo) September 17, 2024

If our ancestors could see us now, they'd be disappointed. They dreamed of living in a world with the conveniences we have, and here are Leftists pining for the days when Ma took the wash down to the stream to pound it on some rocks.

He tries really, really hard to make washing your clothes by hand sound romantic and noble:

Washing clothes by hand is a chore, oftentimes a lonely one. But it needn’t be. We could have communal washing facilities in each neighborhood where people can plan to come in groups to do their laundry together...



3/ — Aashis Joshi 🍉🍉 (@aashisjo) September 17, 2024

'Communal' -- get used to that word.

How would this have worked in a COVID world?

... while having a chat, or come alone & have a chat with anyone who's also there washing their clothes. Of course those who prefer to do it at home are free to do so.



4/ — Aashis Joshi 🍉🍉 (@aashisjo) September 17, 2024

'You're free to wash your clothes by hand at home, peasant.'

But we have to make sure washing clothing is an equitable chore:

And of course, it's unacceptable for men to exploit women to do work that should be equitably shared. Abolishing the patriarchy is a must.https://t.co/MWFFmo4ZIk — Aashis Joshi 🍉🍉 (@aashisjo) September 19, 2024

These people are ridiculous.

But that wasn't enough.

Oh, no. We need communal kitchens too.

When it comes to preparing & consuming food, communal kitchens would eliminate the need to have refrigerators, stoves, ovens, & other kitchen appliances in each home. They would reduce the consumption of materials & energy, & also food waste, by a lot.



6/ — Aashis Joshi 🍉🍉 (@aashisjo) September 17, 2024

This would, naturally, mean dealing with allergies and religious dietary requirements and vegans.

Whoever wins on the intersectional score card gets to dictate your diet.

This policy would waste more water and energy heating the water. Washing machines and dishwashers are *highly* efficient. Congratulations for proposing an idea that would make *everything* unspeakably worse — Jamie B (@jamiebrough) September 19, 2024

This isn't about making things better. It's about making our lives worse. So he knows exactly what he's doing.

You are welcome to do this. I will keep my labor saving appliances, thank you very much. — Max Dubler 🏳️‍🌈 (@maxdubler) September 19, 2024

Please. Live stream you washing clothes by hand.

HandWashing clothes is tedious even for delicate clothes. Housewives used to call laundry the worst chore as it was physically demanding and took all day. It’s tiring work, not like going to the gym. Women eagerly adopted the washing machine. Making it communal wouldn’t help… pic.twitter.com/A8FTUg9cfi — detectorcoalition (@pillhover) September 19, 2024

Clearly, those women hated Gaia.

Hun, when you say ‘we’, women know you mean ‘women’.

And don’t give me the ‘But we must abolish the patriarchy’ schtick. You just wrote a whole thread, advocating to make work that falls disproportionately to women harder. That is the patriarchy. — ScienceVixen 🦊 (@VixenScience) September 19, 2024

His whole 'abolish the patriarchy' post felt like a last minute attempt at CYA.

This would disproportionately make women's lives harder.

Here's a suggestion: find a young family with a couple of babies/toddlers and volunteer to do their washing for a couple of months. By hand.



Then come back and tell us whether you still feel the same. — EscalatingEris (@escalatingeris) September 19, 2024

We suspect that won't happen.

De-growth is legitimately one of the most evil ideologies in history.



They want us to all go back to feudal serfdom https://t.co/UuUM6E1Ftf — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇨🇾🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) September 20, 2024

It is truly evil.

reminds me of Robert Caro writing about the women in Hill Country Texas washing clothes before running water and electricity. He recalls meeting these women when he lives there for a few years to research for his first LBJ book and they refuse to talk to him. Eventually they talk… https://t.co/TkGkViVUOu pic.twitter.com/T6NudGFLLo — riddle (@MalfoyVoldy) September 20, 2024

Read what those women said. And realize the Left wants this for all of us.

This is what happens when women’s studies ignores technologies roll in women’s liberation https://t.co/sEItdDYr82 — Louis Anslow (@LouisAnslow) September 19, 2024

But SAVING THE PLANET!