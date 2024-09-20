Insufferable Scold AOC Gets SCHOOLED About 'Islamophobia' After Whining About Political Ca...
Eco Loon Wants to Destroy Your Quality of Life With Communal Kitchens and Washing Clothes BY HAND

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 20, 2024
AngieArtist

Environmentalism is a regressive mentality that seeks to reduce our quality of living -- no really, Bill Nye admitted as much -- and return us to serfdom.

Here's another environmentalist who has apparently embraced the notion of being a 'watermelon': green on the outside but commie red on the inside.

He seriously thinks we need to go back in time. To save the planet, of course:

If our ancestors could see us now, they'd be disappointed. They dreamed of living in a world with the conveniences we have, and here are Leftists pining for the days when Ma took the wash down to the stream to pound it on some rocks.

He tries really, really hard to make washing your clothes by hand sound romantic and noble:

'Communal' -- get used to that word.

How would this have worked in a COVID world? 

'You're free to wash your clothes by hand at home, peasant.'

But we have to make sure washing clothing is an equitable chore:

These people are ridiculous.

But that wasn't enough.

Oh, no. We need communal kitchens too.

This would, naturally, mean dealing with allergies and religious dietary requirements and vegans. 

Whoever wins on the intersectional score card gets to dictate your diet.

This isn't about making things better. It's about making our lives worse. So he knows exactly what he's doing.

Please. Live stream you washing clothes by hand.

Clearly, those women hated Gaia.

His whole 'abolish the patriarchy' post felt like a last minute attempt at CYA.

This would disproportionately make women's lives harder.

We suspect that won't happen.

It is truly evil.

Read what those women said. And realize the Left wants this for all of us.

But SAVING THE PLANET!

