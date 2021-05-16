As Twitchy readers know, Rachel Maddow pretty much lost it when Biden admitted what we all knew already … that vaccinated people don’t have to mask up or socially distance. WE KNOW, THE SCIENCE IS SUPER SKEEEEERY, Rachel but it’s time for Americans to start acting like Americans again and make their OWN decisions about their health.

We didn’t exactly feel sorry for her then.

We still don’t exactly feel sorry for her now.

Get on with it.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on new CDC guidelines: Need to 'rewire' myself to not see unmasked people as 'a threat' https://t.co/oHdvklHDBI #FoxNews — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 14, 2021

Megyn Kelly though, her reaction truly was perfect:

Thoughts and prayers for her during this difficult time. https://t.co/9DSFHXOZVl — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 14, 2021

Megyn nailed it.

Imagine being worked up because people aren’t being forced to cover their faces anymore. Rachel can keep covering her face for the rest of her life is she wants, but she doesn’t get to use the government to boss the rest of us around anymore.

We hope Rachel can manage in this very difficult time where people are free to think for themselves again.

As we’ve been saying, the country has literally become mentally ill when it comes to COVID-19. We can blame MSM, bureaucrats and politicians. Maddow sees even masked conservatives as a threat. — Jane Hughes,MD (@janehughesmd) May 14, 2021

This. ^

Rekt — Duchess of Shut Up About My Carpet (@AnnaDsays) May 14, 2021

This is the world today pic.twitter.com/m9sjgtDbGE — Woody G. Watts (@woodygwatts) May 14, 2021

It really is.

Amen it’s time to take our lives back ❤️ God bless is all ….. — Debbie Schmidt (@deb371) May 15, 2021

Amen.

