We really hope some moronic intern AOC is paying $15 an hour tweeted this because if it really came from our least-favorite bartender turned congresswoman then the people voting for her are even dumber than we thought.

Apartheid states aren’t democracies. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 15, 2021

AOC is always on the wrong side of history … wow.

Like ALWAYS.

You’d think even someone as dense as she is would be right every once in a while (Hell, a broken clock is right twice a day) but nope.

I can't decide if AOC is the David Hogg of Congress or if Hogg is the AOC of Harvard. https://t.co/zEw2r9SnZK — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 16, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Why won't the Jews just lets Hamas kill them? https://t.co/kxzLc7V8vh — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 15, 2021

Right?

If they’d just stop trying to defend themselves and stuff.

Psh.

Again, AOC shows us exactly who she is…@SpeakerPelosi is this the Democrat stance on Israel? The barrage of missiles from terrorist organizations – using their own people as human shields – should be enough to condemn Hamas/Hezbollah#Israel has every right to defend itself. https://t.co/bevVF51bVY — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) May 16, 2021

Nancy has been avoiding dealing with the #HamaSquad for years now.

The left is so incredibly damn stupid that they think Israel is an apartheid state. https://t.co/RC5GcFiPfH — Samuel Culper 722, also on GAB @politiwars (@politiwars) May 16, 2021

Agreed—the Palestinian Authority, which treats selling land to Jews as a capital offense, is the definition of “apartheid.” Well, actually, just kidding—there is not, nor has there ever been, a “state” of “Palestine.” https://t.co/sFBK4kl8Hb — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) May 16, 2021

AOC finally taking a stand against the Palestinians https://t.co/DfE2UJ7fVj — One fish, two fish; Yitz fish, Jew fish (@MeerkatYitz) May 16, 2021

Heh.

You never fail to disappoint. https://t.co/tEZDq0R4Xr — 🥃☠️Emersen “Who should we offend today?” Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) May 16, 2021

She is consistent in being awful, good point.

More Arabs have voted in Israel in the last year than have voted in Hamas-ruled Gaza or the PA-ruled West Bank—both of which are Judenrein. But this vapid piece of human trash supports aid to both of those. Just none for Israel. https://t.co/K3ZXSHXnMi — Sean Durns (@SeanDurns) May 16, 2021

When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. https://t.co/MpfbgPHw9c — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 16, 2021

Coming out of Shabbat to see the #hamassquad is hard at work. https://t.co/m4J0UI1nME — Mike, the Gen X Jooooooooo Lawyer (@mhenrylaw1) May 16, 2021

I’m not sure if you’re stupid or a liar. https://t.co/T0ntufR4ko — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 16, 2021

Why not both?

She doesn't care that Hamas targets Israeli children. To quote AOC: "The cruelty is the point." https://t.co/wLkYJ2pspz — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) May 16, 2021

Pro-terrorism is the new woke https://t.co/qTdyKBpHM6 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 15, 2021

BuT jEwS!

1.9m Arabs live peacefully in Israel.

They hold Political, Education, Medical (et al) positions. Muh, aPaRtHeId🙄 — 🍀 WinnteryTab 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@Winning4Him) May 16, 2021

ffs you're a moron — Wile West Pimp is my preferred pronoun (@jer2911tx) May 16, 2021

Short. Sweet. To the point.

We dig it.

Slogans aren't policy. — Dusty (@dustopian) May 16, 2021

I agree, but then we can't choose sides. We can't choose Palestine over Israel, vice versa. I'm from the position both need to learn to coexist. Blaming or berating one side never helps. — Joel Collinson (@Joel__Collinson) May 15, 2021

Perfect.

***

