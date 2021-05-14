Glenn Greenwald can be pretty damn merciless … especially when he’s RIGHT.

And when it comes to Kamala Harris’ popularity, he is spot freakin’ on.

Yikes.

That’s not good.

Trending

Oh FFS.

Kamala couldn’t even win her own party’s nomination.

C’mon man!

HA HA HA

Good point!

***

Related:

‘A threat? Really?!’ Rachel Maddow says the quiet part about masks OUT LOUD while rambling incoherently about CDC’s latest guidance

Keep your hands AWAY from his mouth! Matt Negrin LOSES IT babbling about House Republicans trying to murder Dems and GET THE NET

‘My God, do you hear yourself?!’ Both the Right and the LEFT torch Jill Filipovic for demanding people be forced to get vaccine passports NOW

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Glenn GreenwaldKamala Harrispopularity