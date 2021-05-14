Glenn Greenwald can be pretty damn merciless … especially when he’s RIGHT.

And when it comes to Kamala Harris’ popularity, he is spot freakin’ on.

Can't believe that the candidate who had to drop out of the presidential race before she got even a single vote — despite huge media adoration and being from the largest state — is not popular even in the administration's quasi-honeymoon stage. #KHive pic.twitter.com/Koq8UQHCaM — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 13, 2021

Yikes.

That’s not good.

Maybe because at least 84% of Republicans don't like the first Black female VP? — Jordan Blum (@JDBlum23) May 13, 2021

Oh FFS.

Black voters rejected her in the DEMOCRAT primary. REPUBLICANS don’t like the administration”s policies which last I checked is headed by an old white guy. We don’t like them when Bernie or Warren propose them either. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 14, 2021

Kamala couldn’t even win her own party’s nomination.

C’mon man!

In addition to being a fascist hiding in plain sight, Kamalama Ding Dong is arguably the most inauthentic public official since Hillary Clinton. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) May 13, 2021

Indepdents being cool on her is the massive tell — Andrew (@amontana588) May 13, 2021

People quickly forget how bad Tulsi gabbard recked her on stage .. was like watching a car crash. Instantly destroyed Kamalas chances… But people are 10 second toms from 50 first dates — Heeed (@SkittlesMcClure) May 13, 2021

LOL who are the 12% GOP that are favorable? — Michael from Montana (@WellspringGP) May 14, 2021

HA HA HA

Good point!

***

