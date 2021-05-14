We read a lot of crazy tweets from a lot of crazy people … it’s sort of our bread and butter some days. But this one from Matt Negrin who is apparently the current host of Hardball (we didn’t know either) is one of those tweets where we hope people are keeping their fingers away from his mouth.

This is some seriously unhinged nonsense.

The top three House Republicans are now officially three anti-democracy terrorists who incited the Jan. 6 insurrection and are still adamantly spreading the Big Lie that the election was stolen, and instead of calling this fascism the news media will say they’re shaking things up https://t.co/UVlu7fBu7v — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) May 14, 2021

You have to wonder if Matt was typing this while staring at himself in the mirror and applying lipstick all around his mouth.

Maybe dancing around in his basement by himself?

Ahem.

But wait, there’s more.

Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise and Elise Stefanik tried to murder Democrats on Jan. 6 to stop the process of certifying the election. They convinced the media not to talk about this but instead frame their treason as “showing loyalty to Trump.” The bookers are already calling her — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) May 14, 2021

‘tried to murder Democrats’.

And accusing Steve Scalise? REALLY?!!?

Hey, ding-a-ling, the only person who literally tried to murder people based on their political affiliation is the jacka*s who ACTUALLY SHOT Steve Scalise.

And here you have the nerve to accuse @SteveScalise of attempted political murder, with no basis in law cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/lUVPWGf1Io — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 14, 2021

It’s Twitter.

People say some really dumb stuff.

Granted, this is nuclear-level stupid and stupid people would walk by this tweet and say, ‘Damn, this is stupid,’ but still, Twitter.

Matt, why aren't these people being brought up on attempted murder charges? We know where to find them… https://t.co/Z8zqN2bVSe — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) May 14, 2021

Because Matt is a troglodyte.

I mean if they tried to murder people, they should definitely be brought up on charges, no? — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) May 14, 2021

Right?

The chutzpah to suggest Steve Scalise – a victim of an actual attempt of political murder – would murder his colleages is astounding. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) May 14, 2021

Will Ashley Babbitt's murderer be brought up on charges any time soon? She was the only one killed here. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) May 14, 2021

Jeepers man, you're an unhinged lunatic who can't even interpret what you see through your own eyes. Maybe ask yourself why even Biden isn't arresting the people you just list. Lmao. — Chris (@chriswithans) May 14, 2021

How exactly did this murder plot unfold? The Jan 6 protesters were unarmed, how were they going to do any Democrat-murdering? Stop lying. — King Lucky Eat-Anter, First of His Name (@LuckyEatAnter) May 14, 2021

That’s a pretty serious accusation there, Sparky. — Slainté 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 (@TMichaelByrne1) May 14, 2021

So a congressman that was almost murderer by a Sanders bro domestic terrorist is now a terrorist himself. Got it scooter — Fairwinds (@Carolina_GuyNC) May 14, 2021

Yeah, this was not only insane but really stupid as well.

Not a good combo.

***

Related:

REEEE! Rep. Elise Stefanik elected as new House GOP Conference Chair and the Left (and some Never Trump) just can’t DEAL

‘My God, do you hear yourself?!’ Both the Right and the LEFT torch Jill Filipovic for demanding people be forced to get vaccine passports NOW

OMG, NO WAY, REALLY?! CDC and Biden finally admit vaccine WORKS, vaccinated people can take their masks off under new guidance