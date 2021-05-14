Jill Filipovic is really freaking out over the fact that the CDC’s new guidance quite clearly states that fully vaccinated people can drop their masks, both outside and INSIDE. The horror! Allowing Americans to choose for themselves … what a novel concept.

We can’t decide if she was like this before the pandemic and it just emboldened the fascist in her OR if she’s been broken by the messaging of our public health officials and the media.

Maybe both.

Vaccine passports (or QR codes) now! If you don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s your right. But it’s not your right to go to a concert, bar, restaurant, or large event. https://t.co/p4g9pGUpvr — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 14, 2021

Why waste time, Jill, just make us all wear a little patch or something …

Holy crap.

And she thinks this is a reasonable and even acceptable way to behave. That’s the scariest thing of all. The people losing their minds because the government will no longer be controlling them and telling them what to wear, where to go, where to stand.

It’s as if they’ve lost their ability to adult.

Imagine living in America and wanting to control people in a Communist China like way? Speak out now against Vaccine tracking and permission to go into public. https://t.co/I4s21zWNGl — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 14, 2021

Nailed it.

"The CDC will let us walk out of our houses without a mask!" My God, do you hear yourself? Pitiful. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 13, 2021

And she’s not unique. There are thousands of people on social media screeching about making other people cover their faces. It’s beyond pitiful that we are at this place in AMERICA of all countries.

We need more of this:

I don’t know about you, but i don't need permission from the CDC to do anything! — Michael Burkes (@MrMichaelBurkes) May 13, 2021

So I guess you’re now opposed to CDC guidance? @ScotsFyre @PolitiBunny — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) May 14, 2021

Even some of her supporters aren’t in agreement with her.

I'm very pro-vaccine and was happy to get mine but I would never want to exclude someone who can't get a vaccine for health, religious, or other private reasons from their community. The whole point of herd immunity is *herd* immunity. Not individual immunity. — the road to hell is lined with red flags (@MK_McMaster) May 14, 2021

Makes sense, yes?

Not if you’re Jill:

Religious reasons aren’t a reason someone “can’t” get a vaccine. They’re a reason someone won’t get a vaccine. And that’s fine! But sorry, you can’t come to this Tim McGraw concert. Health reasons let’s make an exception for! That’s easy enough. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 14, 2021

Spoken like someone who has zero faith or any ideas about religion.

That will inflame the culture wars and lead to surveillance culture. — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 14, 2021

Yup.

You know people have to show proof of vaccination to go to college, take certain jobs, and travel between certain nations, right? — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 14, 2021

This is nuts.

She is really fighting for the government to force people to show proof of their vaccination.

Creepy and horrible.

Imagine people not wanting to share private health information with the local bartender or waiter. Crazy right? — HubeiHammer (@hubeihammer) May 14, 2021

Gfy — JimT (@onlyjustjim) May 14, 2021

Maybe you could pass a law forcing the unvaccinated to wear gold stars on their clothing. — MechanicaFrog (@MechanicaFrog) May 14, 2021

And we’re done here.

***

Related:

OMG, NO WAY, REALLY?! CDC and Biden finally admit vaccine WORKS, vaccinated people can take their masks off under new guidance

Helpful hint: If you’re going to attack Richard Grenell pretending HE’S the dumb one DON’T confuse Susan Rice with Condi (like Chris Hahn did lol!)

‘Yeah, THAT’S the ticket!’ Jon Lovitz takes on HORDE of STUPID after sharing story of Canadian man bragging about NOT working because govt pays him