As Twitchy reported earlier, Richard Grenell got super-duper brutally honest about the far-Left’s control over the Biden presidency, even going so far as to admit Susan Rice could be a shadow president. Welp, self-proclaimed ‘aggressive progressive’ Chris Hahn didn’t like what Ric had to say so he tried to come at him …

And made a tremendous jacka*s of himself doing so.

Ah Dick… @RichardGrenell you might want to get your head checked out. You’re having strange visions. Susan Rice is playing piano, sipping wine and writing a very thoroughly researched book on foreign policy that you will not understand. She’s not the shadow President. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) May 13, 2021

Awww, he called Ric, ‘Dick.’ How very edgy.

But umm … SUSAN Rice playing piano?

Hrm.

Thinking he meant ANOTHER Rice:

Chris can’t tell one Rice from another … ahem.

Hey, we wanted to be fair so we did a search to see if MAYBE Susan Rice is known for playing piano too but you know what, we couldn’t find anything like that. And considering how very prevalent the information is about Condi playing piano? Yeah, we’re pretty sure he screwed this up.

And HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a maroon.

What an EPIC fail, Chris! Trying to dunk on Grenell, and mistaking Susan for Condi. 😂😂😂 — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) May 13, 2021

"writing a very thoroughly researched book on foreign policy" How would you know? — TG (@tg61124) May 13, 2021

Huh, how WOULD he?

Dude. You mixed up your women. Condoleezza Rice is the piano player and you look foolish 🙄. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) May 13, 2021

Oh dear! lol. Wanna wish Willie Mays HB next? pic.twitter.com/F3mZKy5dLR — SuzSnarknado ⚓️ (@ZannSuz) May 13, 2021

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAH

Know your Rices. Lol. Good lord. — Larry Gregory (@FrankLinCAMan) May 13, 2021

*Condoleeza Rice is the piano player, not Susan Rice. — Keith Williams (@keithwms) May 13, 2021

Wrong black lady — Jackie H. (@liberty_penguin) May 13, 2021

Please note we refrained from writing any sort of joke implying Chris thinks women of color all look alike because that would be classless, rude, and thoroughly inappropriate.

Ahem.

***

Related:

‘Yeah, THAT’S the ticket!’ Jon Lovitz takes on HORDE of STUPID after sharing story of Canadian man bragging about NOT working because govt pays him

‘We have a SHADOW president’: Richard Grenell gets BRUTALLY honest about far-Left’s control of Biden and proggies just can’t DEAL (watch)

‘Absolutely NO CLUE what’s happening to our country’: Johnny Joey Jones DROPS out-of-touch Biden apologist Juan Williams and it’s PERFECT