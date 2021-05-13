Richard Grenell has a history of NOT holding back … which is just one of the reasons why we adore him.

He mercilessly blasted the Biden admin with some serious truth during an interview with the Schlapp’s:

.@RichardGrenell on the far-Left's control of the Biden admin: "Biden is too weak to stop the progressive Left from taking over…Kamala does not understand what's going on…We have a shadow president in Susan Rice and no one is paying attention." pic.twitter.com/8vyEJheUOx — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) May 12, 2021

Richard said the quiet part about Susan Rice out loud … oopsie.

Biden is too weak.

Period.

The end.

He has no clue what people are ‘doing’ in his name; just yesterday he was caught saying that he wasn’t allowed to take any questions. Now, who would tell him that and why? Granted, we’re pretty sure we know why but who? Obama? Rice? Harris? Klain? P-sucky? DOCTOR Jill?

It’s all so creepy and weird and it seems no one in traditional media really wants to talk about it so we’re REALLY glad Ric said the scary part out loud.

One more time- “We have a shadow president in Susan Rice and no one is paying attention” @RichardGrenell says the most important thing to understand what’s really going on. https://t.co/Xg0qU4lbZb — Amanda Milius (@AmandaMilius) May 13, 2021

And since these are the most important things to understand, the crazies came out of the woodwork.

As they often do.

Cool story bro — Tu Erfbeeass (@erfbeeass) May 12, 2021

They still can’t meme.

The Florida sun has definitely had an impact on these folks' thinking. — Mark Schroeder (@schroederwrite) May 13, 2021

Umm … he’s in California but ok.

pic.twitter.com/jGJg4pn0VQ — Steve Bryant writes and draws comics (@SteveBryantArt) May 13, 2021

…. is there any proof? Or is this just wackadoo speculation. — outraged in colorado (@OutragedinCO) May 12, 2021

Only a complete moron would miss how bizarre this entire presidency has been and that Biden is clearly not making his own decisions BUT whatever helps them feel better about voting for a guy who has somehow found a way to make things as crappy as they were under Carter in less than five months.

But you know, Republicans are the ‘wackadoos’.

***

