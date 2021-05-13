Remember when Steak-umm made Neil deGrasse Tyson cry? Good times.

Welp, Neil tried to slam people who are questioning whether or not the COVID vaccine is right for them because you know, that will absolutely get them to sign up for the shot. It’s almost as stupid as Biden saying IF YOU BEHAVE you might get to see your family on July 4.

We’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box or the sharpest tools in the shed.

Take a look:

If you are refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, maybe it's because you are getting your medical advice from news pundits, fearmongers, conspiracy theorists, and other deeply misinformed people, rather than from Medical Professionals. pic.twitter.com/TY9KYtY8pl — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) May 12, 2021

So biting.

Or something.

Probably good to credit the artist, Neil.

Just sayin’.

Especially if he’s going to use it in a tweet like that.

Or just maybe people aren't relying on any of those, but have concerns over it being made a political football and also it's none of anyone's business if someone gets vaxxed or not. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) May 13, 2021

Mmmm…no. it's because I'm not a sniveling coward, terrified of a disease that I'll in all statistical probablilty shake off in a week or two. — The Peoples Republic of Padilla (@StpeterPadilla) May 13, 2021

Every time you try to address something scientific, it just goes to show that your position on Pluto’s planet hood was made out of spite — Scottergate (@Scottergate) May 13, 2021

Send my dose to India, where it might be needed. I'm good.https://t.co/KLxzrnRT6r — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) May 12, 2021

Or, like my husband's friend (a nuclear engineer), you might have a serious family history of blood clots. Medicine is not one-size-fits-all. — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) May 13, 2021

This is where Neil got all snarky and fussy:

Fun Fact: The current Vice President cast doubt on vaccines on TV in order to win an election. Neil deGrasse Tyson likely didn't pen a snarky tweet about it. — MechanicaFrog (@MechanicaFrog) May 13, 2021

Ouch.

Hmm. Looks like you don’t follow my Twitter account. That Coronavorus tweet might be my tenth on the subject, beginning in March 2020. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) May 13, 2021

REEEEEEEEE.

That doesn’t make his tweet any smarter, right?

I’m still laughing at the “intellectual honesty” he has about the medical professionals and their opinions. There’s a reason he’s going to deflect criticism instead of answer to it. pic.twitter.com/KpIaUV6jYi — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) May 13, 2021

Medical Professionals: Get vaccinated but you still have to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/mFiURoT9Bi — Jay Of The J (@ToLearned) May 13, 2021

Hang in there Neil, it’ll get better. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, at least Steak-umm didn’t make him cry this time.

***

