Remember when Steak-umm made Neil deGrasse Tyson cry? Good times.

Welp, Neil tried to slam people who are questioning whether or not the COVID vaccine is right for them because you know, that will absolutely get them to sign up for the shot. It’s almost as stupid as Biden saying IF YOU BEHAVE you might get to see your family on July 4.

We’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box or the sharpest tools in the shed.

Take a look:

So biting.

Or something.

Probably good to credit the artist, Neil.

Just sayin’.

Especially if he’s going to use it in a tweet like that.

This is where Neil got all snarky and fussy:

Ouch.

REEEEEEEEE.

That doesn’t make his tweet any smarter, right?

Hang in there Neil, it’ll get better. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, at least Steak-umm didn’t make him cry this time.

***

