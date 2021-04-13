The good thing about Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Twitter feed is that it’s ridiculous, whether you believe him or not.

Case in point:

The good thing about Science is that it’s true, whether or not you believe in it. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 11, 2021

Say what?

Hey, we’re not scientists or experts but we’re pretty sure that’s not how science works.

Bro.

Take it from Steak-umm:

And this is one of the few remaining reasons Twitter is even remotely bearable. A delicious, salty, yummy, product schooling an egomaniacal ‘scientist’ saying stupid crap on social media. It’s just not something you see every day, you know?

Steak-umm continued:

the irony of neil’s tweet is that by framing science itself as “true” he’s influencing people to be more skeptical of it in a time of unprecedented misinformation. science is an ever refining process to find truth, not a dogma. no matter his intent, this message isn’t helpful https://t.co/sf4zLm33Jm — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 13, 2021

What they said.

obligatory thread to remind people that we’re a brand selling products (https://t.co/twW6laKOCp check it out) so everything we do is based in self interest to grow our business steak-umm bless https://t.co/bQzPTiTXgv — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 13, 2021

Fair point.

And another great thread if you are so inclined.

you must have changed social media personnel — Kevin Flynn (@KevinFl79824320) April 13, 2021

Nah, this honestly seems pretty ‘in character’ for their feed.

nope. science itself isn't "true" it's a constantly refining process used to uncover truths based in material reality and that process is still full of misteaks. neil just posts ridiculous sound bites like this for clout and he has no respect for epistemology — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 13, 2021

Neil just posts ridiculous sound bites like this for clout …

Nailed it.

Are you selling frozen beef or the scientific method? Because I like both, just no onions on one of them, please. — Dom (@iwashudry) April 13, 2021

Steak-umm is taking it to Neil deGrasse Tyson and I am here for this battle of the titans. pic.twitter.com/D1iTYUclFJ — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 13, 2021

Steak-umm: 1

Neil: 0

just shilling frozen beef by commenting on things i probably shouldn't comment on lol — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 13, 2021

Please keep it up. — Smelvis. (@BlueelvisEric) April 13, 2021

Yes, please do keep it up.

***

