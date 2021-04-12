Remember when Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta (a black-majority city) to Denver (a super white city) in a state with strict voter laws to punish Georgia for their strict voter laws? And what an epic disaster that has turned into?

Seems something similar is happening with Will Smith’s upcoming movie, ‘Emancipation.’

NowThis covering it like this is some gotcha makes this even funnier.

Take a look:

You’d think pulling a production like this out of Georgia would drastically affect Black voters MORE but hey, what do we know?

Oh, and it gets dumber.

Huh?

Except the government will be fine.

The small business owners, many of them black though, may not be.

Voter ID? REALLY?

And there’s the funniest piece of all.

They’re relocating to LOUISIANA where they have strict voter laws as well.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s as if they have no idea what they’re talking about.

Probably because they don’t.

***

