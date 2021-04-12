Remember when Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta (a black-majority city) to Denver (a super white city) in a state with strict voter laws to punish Georgia for their strict voter laws? And what an epic disaster that has turned into?

Seems something similar is happening with Will Smith’s upcoming movie, ‘Emancipation.’

NowThis covering it like this is some gotcha makes this even funnier.

Take a look:

Will Smith's upcoming film 'Emancipation,' directed by Antoine Fuqua, will no longer be filming in Georgia due to the state's new voter law that many say will drastically affect Black voters. pic.twitter.com/8mzzYSFUBN — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 12, 2021

You’d think pulling a production like this out of Georgia would drastically affect Black voters MORE but hey, what do we know?

Oh, and it gets dumber.

'At this moment in time, the Nation is coming to terms with its history and is attempting to eliminate vestiges of institutional racism to achieve true racial justice,' Smith and Fuqua said together in a release regarding the change of location. — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 12, 2021

Huh?

'We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access… — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 12, 2021

Except the government will be fine.

The small business owners, many of them black though, may not be.

…The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting. Regrettably, we feel compelled to move our film production work from Georgia to another state.' — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 12, 2021

Voter ID? REALLY?

The film is expected to relocate to Louisiana, which will reportedly cost the production about $15 million. The film is based on the true story of an enslaved person named Peter who escapes a plantation in the South, eventually becoming a soldier in the Union Army. — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 12, 2021

And there’s the funniest piece of all.

They’re relocating to LOUISIANA where they have strict voter laws as well.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s as if they have no idea what they’re talking about.

Probably because they don’t.

***

