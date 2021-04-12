As Twitchy readers know, Black Lives Matter co-founder and self-proclaimed Marxist Patrisse Khan-Cullors has been making some fairly capitalistic choices with the rather capitalistic funds she has raised with her ‘consulting firm.’

Guess a Black Lives Matter Marxist buying a $1.4 million home in a white neighborhood (and three other homes?!) seems a bit hypocritical to many people, including Megyn Kelly.

Who summed this all up rather nicely (or not so nicely depending on how you look at it) in one tweet:

Maybe she’s re-thinking capitalism after all.

Maybe her millions of donors are re-thinking things too. pic.twitter.com/q3eg5oFxUF — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 12, 2021

Who knew how very lucrative BLM could actually be?

She’s not and neither are her followers. Imagine how entitled and how ignorant one has to be the believe in Marxism with all of the information easily accessible to anyone today is a good thing. They are part of a flat earth cult. Beyond help. — Limby (@ChrisLimby) April 12, 2021

She should be investigated for FRAUD. — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) April 12, 2021

Her mansions matter. — Stuart (@Morty_Fied) April 12, 2021

Only in America! Really! — Ann Graham (@agrahms) April 12, 2021

Only color that “Matters” is GREEN — McGee (@GipperMcGee) April 12, 2021

Tax the rich 🤞🏼 — Arjun Manjooran (@MrManjooran) April 12, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This scam is older than time itself. — Tony Dill (@tonytiger16) April 12, 2021

Marxist rules for thee, but NOT for me. — Spidelicious (@SuperTrooperMP) April 12, 2021

So much for “non-profit” — Turd Ferguson II (@TurdFergusonII1) April 12, 2021

