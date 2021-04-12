As Twitchy readers know, Black Lives Matter co-founder and self-proclaimed Marxist Patrisse Khan-Cullors has been making some fairly capitalistic choices with the rather capitalistic funds she has raised with her ‘consulting firm.’

Guess a Black Lives Matter Marxist buying a $1.4 million home in a white neighborhood (and three other homes?!) seems a bit hypocritical to many people, including Megyn Kelly.

Who summed this all up rather nicely (or not so nicely depending on how you look at it) in one tweet:

Who knew how very lucrative BLM could actually be?

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Something like that.

***

Related:

‘What HE should be telling us’: Brit Hume shares COVID vaccine thread from actual Professor that will TOTALLY piss Dr. Fauci OFF

All day THIS! Nate Silver’s (yes, THAT Nate Silver) thread on why media keeps heavily emphasizing negative COVID news is spot-ON

‘Keep DIGGING!’ 60 minutes’ Sharyn Alfonsi trying to defend her DeSantis hatchet job with viewer letters only makes things WORSE

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterMegyn KellyPatrisse Khan-Cullors