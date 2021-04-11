As Twitchy readers know, #BlackLivesMatter cofounder Patrisse Khan-Cullors bought a Topanga Canyon home for $1.4 MILLION buckaroos in a very very very white neighborhood … seems sort of like a capitalistic thing to do for a Marxist, doncha think?

Hey, we love capitalism, we applaud it. But for a woman whose entire career is based on division, vilifying white people, and evangelizing Marxism this is pretty damn hypocritical.

And where did all that money come from?

Cofounder of #blacklivesmatter Patrisse Khan-Cullors buys Topanga Canyon home for $1.4 million. “Interior spaces feature bamboo floors and, in the spacious open-plan living room, dining area and kitchen, vaulted ceilings clad in knotty pine.” ⁦ https://t.co/9HOF0UiItk — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 9, 2021

Asra Q. Nomani’s entire thread is so very, very damning.

Take a look.

🧵How did anti-capitalist, self-described Marxist Patrice Cullors #BlackLivesMatter monetize her activism? I wondered. Here’s what I found. She created a consulting firm with her wife Janaya Khan, an early BLM leader. https://t.co/g2XY7G0SHc “Janaya & Patrisse Consulting.” pic.twitter.com/fUWkboV7kh — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 10, 2021

Awwww.

Consulting.

How very Marxist … or not.

“Transforming Organizations One Strategic Planning Session at a Time.” In the time honored tradition of (capitalist) consulting firms, they monetize “strategic planning,” “media + narrative building,” 🤮 and “intervention” and “cultural shift work.” 🤑 Or gobbledygook. pic.twitter.com/iH1bFuGO0w — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 10, 2021

Or gobbledygook.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

They “help you succeed” with “one on one coaching” (Who needs hyphens? That’s white supremacy.), “anti-bias training,” “racial + gender justice training,” “long- and short-term consulting.” On + on. They monetize protest photos to sell services, inc “creative content creation.” pic.twitter.com/x9rM4MKhZq — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 10, 2021

We KNEW IT. Hyphens ARE white supremacy! Down with the hyphen!

“Freedom fighter” Patrice Cullors and “staunch Afrofuturist” Janaya Khan exploit their association with Black Lives Matter to monetize themselves…as capitalists. pic.twitter.com/8zfhgsumcW — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 10, 2021

Love that money.

Aside: what’s “Afro-futurism”? It’s critical race theory meets science fiction. It argues the “Jetsons” show was racist because it featured a white family. Fix that, they say, with movies like Black Panther. pic.twitter.com/vkiLTX2Toq — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 10, 2021

Those darn racist Jetsons.

Like a good capitalist consulting firm, they monetize buzzwords they invent. They will create a “joyful organization,” realize “better performance,” chart a “sense of purpose.” All empty words but virtue signaling leaders eat it up. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/j71DGSXovH — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 10, 2021

Idiotic white liberals eat this crap up, then pat themselves on the back and pretend they’re WOKE. Meanwhile, these two capitalists laugh their a*ses off all the way to the bank.

While the father of Michael Brown got little financial support from the protests over his son’s death, Patrice Cullors monetized #BlackLivesMatter by registering her consulting firm on Aug. 11, 2016, with the Calif Secretary of State. pic.twitter.com/QhCyjkhHgL — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 10, 2021

Gosh, that sounds a little bit like exploitation to us.

Here are examples of money this “consulting” business got. In 2018, the Annenberg Foundation paid her $35,000 for the “Chora Prize.” She won for her “Reform LA Jails” work. But was that a labor of love? The prize: https://t.co/TYdE8Y4pse The IRS 990: https://t.co/kFYaTvoaml pic.twitter.com/6llHhUP0W2 — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 10, 2021

Wow.

Janaya & Patrice collected at least $76,995 through 19 payments in 2019 from “Real Justice PAC,” where she was a leader along with controversial Shaun King. They led “Reform LA Jails” and opened jails. Real Justice PAC: https://t.co/bDT1nBbkz0 Fees: https://t.co/2AM7Ct25TS pic.twitter.com/OblvycDcTi — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 10, 2021

Wow again.

Oh, and since Asra decided to out this ‘consulting firm’ she’s of course being attacked because you know, we’re not allowed to criticize frauds unless they’re white.

Thanks for all of the kind words and support, as the followers of Patrice Cullors respond with…real eloquence. “Idiot,” “racist piglet,” “asshole,” “STFU.” They think they can intimidate people but remember: stand up always unapologetically with intellectual courage and clarity pic.twitter.com/I1Fq421NYP — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 11, 2021

And then a woman who once thought the Military would take over the moon so it could DROP ROCKS ON OUR ENEMIES (we’re not making this up) chimed in:

Now Brianna Wu, a leader of new “Rebellion PAC,” opposing “wealth inequality” and working with @cenkuygur, founder of “Justice Democrats,” jumps to defense of Patrice Cullors. Justice Democrats is pro-Socialism. They’re now going after my home state sen @JoeManchinWV. pic.twitter.com/5oILckJWRH — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 11, 2021

Oh FFS.

Mothers Samaria Rice + Lisa Simpson asked Tamika Mallory, Shaun King, Benjamin Crump, …Patrisse Cullors,…and the Black Lives Matter Global Network to step down and “stop monopolizing and capitalizing” on their “fight for justice and human rights.” https://t.co/f7x3dgRfbV — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 11, 2021

Ooops.

***

Related:

Stupid like THIS should hurt! Lefty prof claiming 2nd Amendment was about maintaining slavery and white supremacy gets brutal history/civics lesson

‘Please don’t cry’: Ted Cruz mocks John Boner – sorry, Boehner – for bragging about wanting to beat him up on CBS Sunday Morning

Max Berger’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very stupid thread whining about how the Senate works belongs in DERP Hall of Fame