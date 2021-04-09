Does John Boehner have a book coming out or something? We sort of forget this weepy-eyed swamp creature exists until he pops up saying or doing something stupid.

Like this …

"I don't beat anybody up, it's not really my style, except that jerk." Former House Speaker John Boehner, author of “On the House,” talks with John Dickerson about two Congressional Republicans he deems to be “political terrorists." Tune in this Sunday https://t.co/GIWL5ZV6cU pic.twitter.com/mtdwtLXhyR — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 9, 2021

Pretty sure we wouldn’t want to pick a fight with Ted Cruz.

The Swamp is unhappy. I wear with pride his drunken, bloviated scorn. Please don’t cry. https://t.co/c90Ve2EOGq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 9, 2021

Remember when John would cry?

Heh.

Boehner is a bitter, drunk loser.

He and W were responsible for the complete electoral collapse of his party in 2006, which led to Obama and this current nightmare. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) April 9, 2021

People barely remember Boehner. He’s just trying to get 15 min of “fame” if you can call it that. — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) April 9, 2021

He thinks the left will wuv him…he's very sadly mistaken.And he was worthless as Speaker on top of that — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) April 9, 2021

Bob Dole just not up to performing rino duties anymore. Boehner's the new windbag. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) April 9, 2021

It’s a badge of honor, Sir. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) April 9, 2021

Well that’s the way to take the Higher Road — Daniel Jensen (@jensen_danny) April 9, 2021

I think he’s actually drunk in this video — Jacob Foster 🇺🇸 (@JacobFo96618219) April 9, 2021

It’s a little strange, for sure.

Is this where we say, ‘Go home, John, you’re drunk’?

