Does John Boehner have a book coming out or something? We sort of forget this weepy-eyed swamp creature exists until he pops up saying or doing something stupid.

Like this …

Pretty sure we wouldn’t want to pick a fight with Ted Cruz.

Trending

Remember when John would cry?

Heh.

It’s a little strange, for sure.

Is this where we say, ‘Go home, John, you’re drunk’?

***

Related:

Max Berger’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very stupid thread whining about how the Senate works belongs in DERP Hall of Fame

‘Awwww, bless your little hearts’: @TwitterWomen’s tweet nagging people to stop interrupting women goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

‘You’re on the WRONG side of history’: Parent calls down the THUNDER on Fairfax County School Board for keeping kids out of classrooms (STILL!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CBS SundayJohn BoehnerTed Cruz