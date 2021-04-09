Rory Cooper is one HELL of a parent advocate.

Tonight I spoke at the Fairfax County School Board meeting. Here is what I said: pic.twitter.com/7mPbAFEKlq — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) April 9, 2021

Fairfax County, VA teachers demanded to be fully vaccinated before they would go back into the classrooms, and even then when the county put them before actual essential employees who had been working, the elderly, the vulnerable they STILL refused to go back.

The Fairfax Education Association has done a bang-up job of making teachers look non-essential, especially as other counties throughout Virginia have been open, many full-time, five days a week. This is about money and power, not a virus, and the longer they make parents wait the more obvious it is.

Time to file a lawsuit. Seriously, do it — Rubric M (@RubricMarlin) April 9, 2021

🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 9, 2021

Get their asses — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 9, 2021

I honestly cannot get over the fact that schools in Falls Church city, a city that is literally surrounded by Fairfax County are open 5 days a week and we are still having this discussion. It’s broken my goddamn brain. — Furious Styles (@NovaLDiamond) April 9, 2021

Thank you for taking the time! Most parents are at a loss on what they can do. I am sad for the loss of learning that has happened over this year for the children of this community and my own. — hoosthatgirl (@hoosthatgirl) April 9, 2021

Drag ‘em brother.🙌 — Gina (@ginana13) April 9, 2021

Yes, yes this editor is biased as a parent in Virginia who had to fight for several months to get her secondary kids back in the classroom. This must STOP and it must stop RIGHT NOW.

Oh, and if you’re wondering why they’re REALLY holding education hostage:

By uniting transportation, teachers, & all support professionals as one #union, we are stronger together. & with collective bargaining coming up in VA, now is truly the time to join FEA: https://t.co/Qg7KU46jsl#UnionStrong #Organize2Bargain #SolidarityForever #UnionYES #Red4Ed pic.twitter.com/mFEtz8bv9C — Fairfax Edu Assoc (@FEA_Fairfax) April 8, 2021

