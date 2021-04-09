Psh, and we thought 2020 was a dumpster fire of awful and stupid.

A Boston hospital will offer “preferential care based on race” and “race-explicit interventions” for patients.

Preferential care based on race.

So if there is a white woman and a black woman in the Emergency Room they’ll give preference to the black woman?

Seems sorta … racist.

And unethical.

And even illegal.

Not like we’re experts or anything but still.

From the Washington Examiner:

A Boston hospital says it will offer “preferential care based on race” and “race-explicit interventions” in an attempt to engage in an “antiracist agenda for medicine” based on critical race theory.

A Boston Review article titled “An Antiracist Agenda for Medicine” lays out a plan from Brigham and Women’s Hospital that implements a “reparations framework” for distributing medical resources in order to “comprehensively confront structural racism.”

“Together with a coalition of fellow practitioners and hospital leaders, we have developed what we hope will be a replicable pilot program for direct redress of many racial health care inequities,” Harvard Medical School instructors Bram Wispelwey and Michelle Morse wrote in the article.