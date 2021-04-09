Psh, and we thought 2020 was a dumpster fire of awful and stupid.
A Boston hospital will offer “preferential care based on race” and “race-explicit interventions” for patients.
Brigham and Women’s Hospital will implement a “reparations framework” for distributing medical resources.https://t.co/gBkQh3uggv
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 9, 2021
Preferential care based on race.
So if there is a white woman and a black woman in the Emergency Room they’ll give preference to the black woman?
Seems sorta … racist.
And unethical.
And even illegal.
Not like we’re experts or anything but still.
WTAF?
Boston hospital set to offer 'preferential care based on race' https://t.co/hCUCIMPtJC
— Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) April 9, 2021
From the Washington Examiner:
A Boston hospital says it will offer “preferential care based on race” and “race-explicit interventions” in an attempt to engage in an “antiracist agenda for medicine” based on critical race theory.
A Boston Review article titled “An Antiracist Agenda for Medicine” lays out a plan from Brigham and Women’s Hospital that implements a “reparations framework” for distributing medical resources in order to “comprehensively confront structural racism.”
“Together with a coalition of fellow practitioners and hospital leaders, we have developed what we hope will be a replicable pilot program for direct redress of many racial health care inequities,” Harvard Medical School instructors Bram Wispelwey and Michelle Morse wrote in the article.
Harvard.
Welp, that explains David Hogg.
Illegal and violates medical ethics, but go ahead. https://t.co/c0IQMNziOV
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 9, 2021
FWIW, I don't really see a scenario where this is *actually* put into practice. U.S. does not have a health care rationing or scarcity issue, thankfully, but the hyper-politicization of every part of life, even something as sacred as health care, should give us cause for pause.
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 9, 2021
Cause for pause.
Something like that.
— Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) April 9, 2021
Ain’t that the truth?
***
