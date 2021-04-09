Psh, and we thought 2020 was a dumpster fire of awful and stupid.

Preferential care based on race.

So if there is a white woman and a black woman in the Emergency Room they’ll give preference to the black woman?

Seems sorta … racist.

And unethical.

And even illegal.

Not like we’re experts or anything but still.

From the Washington Examiner:

A Boston hospital says it will offer “preferential care based on race” and “race-explicit interventions” in an attempt to engage in an “antiracist agenda for medicine” based on critical race theory.

A Boston Review article titled “An Antiracist Agenda for Medicine” lays out a plan from Brigham and Women’s Hospital that implements a “reparations framework” for distributing medical resources in order to “comprehensively confront structural racism.”

“Together with a coalition of fellow practitioners and hospital leaders, we have developed what we hope will be a replicable pilot program for direct redress of many racial health care inequities,” Harvard Medical School instructors Bram Wispelwey and Michelle Morse wrote in the article.

Harvard.

Welp, that explains David Hogg.

Cause for pause.

Something like that.

Ain’t that the truth?

