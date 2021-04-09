It’s called a LIE, Politifact.
Biden didn’t exaggerate.
He didn’t misspeak.
He straight-up lied.
NEW: In today's gun policy address, President Biden exaggerated about background checks at gun shows. Mostly False. https://t.co/fXAHU9pfCr pic.twitter.com/4ezABzIm9f
— PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) April 8, 2021
You know it physically pained them to write any of this.
From Politifact:
Federal law requires that people in the business of dealing in firearms be licensed by the federal government.
Specifically, the law says that a license is required if “a person who devotes time, attention, and labor to dealing in firearms as a regular course of trade or business with the principal objective of livelihood and profit through the repetitive purchase and resale of firearms.”
The law specifically rules out a required license if a person “makes occasional sales, exchanges, or purchases of firearms for the enhancement of a personal collection or for a hobby, or who sells all or part of his personal collection of firearms.”
This can sometimes be a fuzzy distinction, but it means many sellers of guns do need to have a license.
In other words, Biden lied.
BIG TIME.
But you knew that.
Politigarbage trying its best to cover for Joe's lies.
— mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 9, 2021
With Joe Biden it is not a lie only because he does not remember what he said 5 minutes earlier. https://t.co/qs8c6NMWrf
— Cincy Browncoat Part of the Infrastructure (@cincy_browncoat) April 9, 2021
you big dummies are no longer considered "fact checkers". how embarrassing.
— For All Intents and Porpoises (@daveweiss68) April 9, 2021
Use the word lie when it's a Democrat for once. None of their "exaggerations" are unintentional.
— Phil (@philllosoraptor) April 9, 2021
So – Trump lies but Biden exaggerates? Pretty sure I’m catching what you’re trying to throw here.
— johnab (@jabhawki) April 9, 2021
Only big mean Republicans lie. Silly.
You guys sure are working hard to not say he flat out lied. Which he did.
— Steve (@sfsmith1001) April 9, 2021
In other words Biden lied his ass off and you are watering down the headline to soften the blow. You are a bunch of hacks
— Sire Elf the WereSquirrel and Pepe mount (@TheRogue_Elf) April 9, 2021
He lied. But, that's been his default setting for 47+ years.
— MPK (@Rongesq) April 9, 2021
"Mostly?"
— Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 9, 2021
Cute, right?
"President Biden lied…" Fixed it for you.
— Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) April 9, 2021
Completely false. If you buy a firearm from an FFL, there is a BCG. Every. Single. Time.
— RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) April 9, 2021
Exaggerated = Lied
— Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) April 9, 2021
Just keep it simple next time, Politifact.
He lied
Politifact is really just a politi-JOKE.
