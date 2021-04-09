It’s called a LIE, Politifact.

Biden didn’t exaggerate.

He didn’t misspeak.

He straight-up lied.

You know it physically pained them to write any of this.

From Politifact:

Federal law requires that people in the business of dealing in firearms be licensed by the federal government.

Specifically, the law says that a license is required if “a person who devotes time, attention, and labor to dealing in firearms as a regular course of trade or business with the principal objective of livelihood and profit through the repetitive purchase and resale of firearms.”

The law specifically rules out a required license if a person “makes occasional sales, exchanges, or purchases of firearms for the enhancement of a personal collection or for a hobby, or who sells all or part of his personal collection of firearms.”

This can sometimes be a fuzzy distinction, but it means many sellers of guns do need to have a license.

In other words, Biden lied.

BIG TIME.

But you knew that.

Trending

Only big mean Republicans lie. Silly.

Cute, right?

Just keep it simple next time, Politifact.

He lied

Politifact is really just a politi-JOKE.

***

Related:

‘How DARE you say my OWN is decided by the color of my skin’: Calvin Robinson takes on activist Ken Hinds in EPIC debate (watch)

‘Does that REALLY look good, Nan?’ House Repubs fact-check the crap out of Nancy Pelosi’s ‘good path at the border’ claim and DAMN

‘Absolutely spectacular’: Masked public health officials get THE BOOT from restaurant and OMG YAAAAAAS (watch)

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidengunsPolitifact